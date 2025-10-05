Erling Haaland delivers again but Manchester City fret over Rodri injury

Erling Haaland scored his ninth Premier League goal of the season to earn Manchester City a laboured 1-0 victory at Brentford on Sunday.

The Norwegian muscled through to finish in style in the ninth minute to continue his impressive start to the season as City extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven.

It should have been far more comfortable for Pep Guardiola's side though and they were dealt a potentially significant blow when midfielder Rodri went off injured in the first half.

Haaland netted early in the first half in west London to give City a third win in their last four Premier League games.

The peerless 25-year-old already has 12 goals in nine appearances in all competitions this season, plus six in two matches for Norway, with Tottenham the only team to stop him scoring in the current campaign.

Thanks largely to Haaland, City survived a second half dip.

City still trail leaders Arsenal by three points but they go into the international break with renewed impetus after a slow start to the season.

The only concern for Guardiola was the sight of Rodri being forced off with a first-half injury after appearing to damage his hamstring.

Manchester City's Rodri after sustaining an injury. Reuters

The Spain midfielder has struggled to finish games since coming back at the Club World Cup in the summer following anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Brentford showed more aggression after the break though and almost stunned City with an equaliser out of nothing.

A punt forward was not dealt with by City's defence and Thiago was clean through but never really looked in complete control and his tame effort was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Michael Kayode headed a half-chance over the bar for the hosts and as the minutes ticked down Guardiola looked increasingly agitated on the touchline as Brentford's direct style caused jitters in his defence.

City's hearts were in their mouths in the 90th minute when Donnarumma's clearance was charged down by Kevin Schade and the rebound went narrowly wide of the post.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to heap more pressure on Ange Postecoglou while Crystal Palace's club-record unbeaten run came to an end with defeat at Everton.

Bottom side Wolverhampton Wanderers were denied their first win of the season when Brighton & Hove Albion scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

But it was Postecoglou who found himself under fire after Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes curled a long-range strike into the top corner before earning the penalty put away by German striker Nick Woltemade.

Postecoglou has yet to win a game since taking over at Forest last month, a run of seven games in all competitions that includes five defeats - the worst start by a Forest manager in a century.

"I knew it was a big challenge walking in, there is nothing wrong with that. I don't get why people think it is a burden but I love a challenge. The alternative is sitting at home watching the game and I don't want to do that," Postecoglou told the BBC.

"We just have to get the results now and we have two weeks to get it right. If people want to assess me three-and-a-half weeks in there is nothing I can say that will change that."

MEYDAN CARD 6.30pm Maiden Dh165,000 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Conditions Dh240,000 (D) 1,600m 7.40pm Handicap Dh190,000 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm Handicap Dh170,000 (D) 2,200m 8.50pm The Entisar Listed Dh265,000 (D) 2,000m 9.25pm The Garhoud Sprint Listed Dh265,000 (D) 1,200m 10pm Handicap Dh185,000 (D) 1,400m The National selections 6.30pm Majestic Thunder 7.05pm Commanding 7.40pm Mark Of Approval 8.15pm Mulfit 8.50pm Gronkowski 9.25pm Walking Thunder 10pm Midnight Sands

BMW M5 specs Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor Power: 727hp Torque: 1,000Nm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh650,000

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mumbai Indians 213/6 (20 ov) Royal Challengers Bangalore 167/8 (20 ov)

THE SPECS Engine: 6.75-litre twin-turbocharged V12 petrol engine Power: 420kW Torque: 780Nm Transmission: 8-speed automatic Price: From Dh1,350,000 On sale: Available for preorder now

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000