Ruben Amorim heaved a sigh of relief as Manchester United registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Sunderland at Old Trafford after goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko.

Pressure was high on manager Amorim after a disappointing start to the season. But Mount eased the nerves with a fine early finish.

A superb save from Sunderland goalkeeper Robin Roefs denied Bruno Fernandes before Sesko netted his first Old Trafford goal after 31 minutes.

It was a great day for New Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens. The $24.7 million signing from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day kept a clean sheet on debut and earned United's first shut out of the season.

Below are the player ratings for Manchester United against Sunderland.

Manchester United ratings

Senne Lammens (8/10): A United debut for the Belgian goalkeeper and little to do in the first half as his side dominated. Made first save on 43 minutes from Granit Xhaka, then won roars of approval for taking a high ball a minute later. Saved a poor Talbi shot with his legs on 90. Not easy in rainy, windy, sunny, conditions, but he passed his first test and got a clean sheet too.

Leny Yoro (7/10): Back in the team as United made it three home wins on the bounce. Got forward. Couple of dodgy passes, couple of good interceptions and well placed to win an 84th minute corner. Needs to be more aggressive. He’ll get there.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim shakes hands with Mason Mount. Reuters

Matthijs De Ligt (7/10): Encouraged Lammens and comfortable as Sunderland started with a back four, then changed. Won the first balls and the second ones. United have been poor, but the record against promoted teams isn’t – now 25 unbeaten.

Luke Shaw (6/10): A battle against Traore, for which he was ticked off by the referee but not booked. Nicked a ball off Brobbey as Sunderland attacked on 63 minutes.

Diogo Dalot (7/10): Ball watching as Traore had an early Sunderland chance, but put the throw-in which led to the second. Read a situation well which led to a shot on 40. Pressed well.

Amad Diallo (8/10): Stretched his former club Sunderland before the opening goal, then ran towards goal and shot on target on 20 after a positive attack. Nice interchanges with Mbeumo and set up Casemiro too. Impressive going forward but defended well, too.

Casemiro (7/10): Quietly effective, yet dominant in Ruben Amorim’s 50th United match. At the start of the second half, when teams normally hit back against United, Amorim’s side had 88 per cent possession in the first 15 minutes. Dreadful shot on 69 after Amad set him up. A needless yellow on the edge of Sunderland’s box on 80.

Bruno Fernandes (7/10): Defensive midfield, but was further forward as he hit a shot with no backlift and four opponents around him that was tipped on to the post. Moved forward after Mainoo came on with 15 to play.

Mason Mount (8/10): Surprise started over Cunha but he put United ahead with a terrific finish after setting himself up after eight minutes. Super movement between the lines. His coach was delighted with him.

Bryan Mbeumo (8/10): Left foot ball to set up Mount’s opener. Delightful turn and shot on target after 22 as United dominated down the right. Linked up beautifully with Amad a couple of times.

Benjamin Sesko (8/10): The central forward and scored his first goal at Old Trafford after calamitous Sunderland defending. Got himself in the right position in front of the goalkeeper. Dropped deeper, drew in Sunderland players and freed up space for others. Intelligent.

Substitutes

Patrick Dorgu (Dalot, 63') 6/10: Got forward on 91 to clip a ball in behind Cunha.

Matheus Cunha (Mount, 63') 7/10: Showed a lovely touch on 75, then was fouled by Xhaka, who was yellow carded. Made a smart run but was well tackled by Geertruida. Shot on target in a second half when United didn’t so much.

Kobbie Mainoo (Mbeumo, 75') 6/10: The fifth league game in a row where he came off the bench. Played alongside Casemiro in a more defensive role. Lovely spin on 85.

Manuel Ugarte (Casemiro, 84') Not applicable.

Maguire (Yoro, 84') N/A.

Results: Men's wheelchair 800m T34: 1. Walid Ktila (TUN) 1.44.79; 2. Mohammed Al Hammadi (UAE) 1.45.88; 3. Isaac Towers (GBR) 1.46.46.

Famous left-handers - Marie Curie - Jimi Hendrix - Leonardo Di Vinci - David Bowie - Paul McCartney - Albert Einstein - Jack the Ripper - Barack Obama - Helen Keller - Joan of Arc

Kandahar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ric%20Roman%20Waugh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EGerard%20Butler%2C%20Navid%20Negahban%2C%20Ali%20Fazal%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Cultural fiesta What: The Al Burda Festival

When: November 14 (from 10am)

Where: Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi

The Al Burda Festival is a celebration of Islamic art and culture, featuring talks, performances and exhibitions. Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, this one-day event opens with a session on the future of Islamic art. With this in mind, it is followed by a number of workshops and “masterclass” sessions in everything from calligraphy and typography to geometry and the origins of Islamic design. There will also be discussions on subjects including ‘Who is the Audience for Islamic Art?’ and ‘New Markets for Islamic Design.’ A live performance from Kuwaiti guitarist Yousif Yaseen should be one of the highlights of the day.