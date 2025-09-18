Nick Woltemade looks to leap into Newcastle folklore against Barcelona

When Nick Woltemade's bullet header hit the back of the net to put Newcastle United in front against Wolves on Saturday, you could feel an outpouring of relief in the St James' Park roar.
It was a troubled summer striker-wise for the Magpies, caught in the middle of the Premier League's major transfer saga, as well as being beaten to the punch in multiple battles as they looked to strengthen attacking options ahead of what promises to be a relentless campaign.
Alexander Isak, scorer of 27 goals last season, had controversially downed tools in pre-season in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool that was not concluded until a British-record deal was agreed on deadline day.
Newcastle, meanwhile, had tried – but failed – to seal deals for the likes of Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko, before Stuttgart striker Woltemade (for a club record £69 million) and then Brentford's Youane Wisse (£55m) finally completed moves to Tyneside.
It seemed fitting after such a summer of turmoil that Wissa would pick up a knee injury while on international duty with DR Congo which will hold up his debut for around a month.
After two points and two goals from their opening three games, manager Eddie Howe was given little alternative but to throw Woltemade in at the deep end against Wolves.
And the 1.98m-tall German international made an instant impact, nodding home Jacob Murphy's inch-perfect cross from the right to earn Newcastle their first win of the season.
“You saw his qualities, his technical qualities that we've been discussing and his intelligence,” said Howe after the match. “But most importantly for a striker, when the ball comes into the box, you need to be there. And he was.”
Woltemade was given a standing ovation by the Geordie crowd after being forced off with cramp in the second half.
“I worked a lot on it the last weeks, the last months and the last year,” he said after being asked about his headed finish. “With my height, I guess you have to. You can get more goals if you can have a good header.
“A header always feels good as a striker, especially if you work on it every week, so I was just happy when the ball was going in.”
It was a particularly fitting goal if you know the history of Newcastle's next fixture. On Thursday, the club is back on Uefa Champions League duty for only the second time in two decades when they play host to a Barcelona side that has just thrashed Valencia 6-0 in La Liga.
And it will be almost exactly 28 years ago to the day that the black and whites secured a famous 3-2 victory over the Catalan giants with Faustino Asprilla scoring a superb hat-trick.
It had also been a nightmare summer back then for Newcastle manager Kenny Dalglish, who lost the services of his fearsome strike pairing Les Ferdinand and Alan Shearer before a ball had been kicked in anger.
After the club agreed to sell Ferdinand to Tottenham Hotspur to balance the books, following years of big spending under previous manager Kevin Keegan, Dalglish could only look on in disbelief as talismanic striker Shearer broke his fibula and ruptured ankle ligaments during a pre-season game against Chelsea.
So when they lined up against Louis van Gaal's star-studded Barca team – that included the likes of Luis Enrique, Luis Figo and Rivaldo – on September 17, Dalglish was relying on unpredictable Colombian striker Asprilla to lead his attack in the club's first ever Champions League game.
As it turned out, Asprilla and Irish winger Keith Gillespie were about to write themselves into Geordie folklore in front of a deafening Tyneside crowd.
“Aaah, the noise! It was unbelievable,” said Gillespie in Tyneside journalist Martin Hardy's 2016 book chronicling the football club, Tunnel of Love.
“The noise was so loud,” added Asprilla. “Barcelona could not stop us. You hear the fans. They gave us belief. It was an incredible night.”
Asprilla put Newcastle in front from the spot after being taken down himself by Barca keeper Ruud Hesp. It was then time for the Gillespie-Asprilla show to take over.
Just after the half-hour mark, winger Gillespie left Spanish international full-back Sergi in his wake before firing over a cross that Asprilla rose to nod home.
“The leap? I've never seen a leap like it,” said Gillespie. “How did he get that far off the ground? It made the goal even better the height he got.”
Just after half time, there was a carbon-copy goal to make it 3-0 with Gillespie again leaving Sergi for dead before finding Asprilla, who headed home in style.
“I knew I was having the game of my life,” said Gillespie. “I just wanted the ball at every opportunity.
“It was the best I ever played football by a long way. There was just noise. When you look back, you go, 'Who do you want your best game to be against?'. Luckily for me, it was Barcelona.”
There were similar sentiments from Asprilla, who was not even expecting to play after being fined by Dalglish for what had become trademark poor timekeeping during the Colombian's spell on Tyneside.
“It was one of the most important games of my career,” said Asprilla. “It was so special for me and the fans. That was my best game for Newcastle.”
It also turned out to be his last goals for the club as Asprilla was sold back to former club Parma four months later as his relationship with Dalglish disintegrated.
Now it is the school of 2025 dreaming of beating Barca, and Woltemade leading the line, looking to make his own piece of history.
“It's my first Champions League game at home here at St James' Park against Barcelona,” he said after beating Wolves. “I guess it can't be better, so I'm really looking forward to it.”
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The years Ramadan fell in May
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Zayed Sustainability Prize
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Match info:
Wolves 1
Boly (57')
Manchester City 1
Laporte (69')
The five pillars of Islam
1. Fasting
2. Prayer
3. Hajj
4. Shahada
5. Zakat
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
The%20end%20of%20Summer
%3Cp%3EAuthor%3A%20Salha%20Al%20Busaidy%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPages%3A%20316%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EPublisher%3A%20The%20Dreamwork%20Collective%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Five expert hiking tips
Always check the weather forecast before setting off
Make sure you have plenty of water
Set off early to avoid sudden weather changes in the afternoon
Wear appropriate clothing and footwear
Take your litter home with you
More coverage from the Future Forum
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The%20specs
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.0-litre%20six-cylinder%20turbo%20(BMW%20B58)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20340hp%20at%206%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20500Nm%20from%201%2C600-4%2C500rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20ZF%208-speed%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E0-100kph%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204.2sec%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETop%20speed%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20267kph%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh462%2C189%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EWarranty%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2030-month%2F48%2C000k%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The five pillars of Islam
SPECS
Nissan 370z Nismo
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Transmission: seven-speed automatic
Power: 363hp
Torque: 560Nm
Price: Dh184,500
COMPANY PROFILE
Initial investment: Undisclosed
Investment stage: Series A
Investors: Core42
Current number of staff: 47
Profile of Hala Insurance
Date Started: September 2018
Founders: Walid and Karim Dib
Based: Abu Dhabi
Employees: Nine
Amount raised: $1.2 million
Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers
More on Quran memorisation:
The specs
Price, base / as tested Dh1,100,000 (est)
Engine 5.2-litre V10
Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch
Power 630bhp @ 8,000rpm
Torque 600Nm @ 6,500rpm
Fuel economy, combined 15.7L / 100km (est)
Jetour T1 specs
Engine: 2-litre turbocharged
Power: 254hp
Torque: 390Nm
Price: From Dh126,000
Available: Now
F1 The Movie
Starring: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem
Director: Joseph Kosinski
Rating: 4/5
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The burning issue
The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.
Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on
Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins
Read part one: how cars came to the UAE
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The specs: 2018 BMW X2 and X3
Price, as tested: Dh255,150 (X2); Dh383,250 (X3)
Engine: 2.0-litre turbocharged inline four-cylinder (X2); 3.0-litre twin-turbo inline six-cylinder (X3)
Power 192hp @ 5,000rpm (X2); 355hp @ 5,500rpm (X3)
Torque: 280Nm @ 1,350rpm (X2); 500Nm @ 1,520rpm (X3)
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic (X2); Eight-speed automatic (X3)
Fuel consumption, combined: 5.7L / 100km (X2); 8.3L / 100km (X3)
Where to donate in the UAE
The Emirates Charity Portal
You can donate to several registered charities through a “donation catalogue”. The use of the donation is quite specific, such as buying a fan for a poor family in Niger for Dh130.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs & Endowments
The site has an e-donation service accepting debit card, credit card or e-Dirham, an electronic payment tool developed by the Ministry of Finance and First Abu Dhabi Bank.
Al Noor Special Needs Centre
You can donate online or order Smiles n’ Stuff products handcrafted by Al Noor students. The centre publishes a wish list of extras needed, starting at Dh500.
Beit Al Khair Society
Beit Al Khair Society has the motto “From – and to – the UAE,” with donations going towards the neediest in the country. Its website has a list of physical donation sites, but people can also contribute money by SMS, bank transfer and through the hotline 800-22554.
Dar Al Ber Society
Dar Al Ber Society, which has charity projects in 39 countries, accept cash payments, money transfers or SMS donations. Its donation hotline is 800-79.
Dubai Cares
Dubai Cares provides several options for individuals and companies to donate, including online, through banks, at retail outlets, via phone and by purchasing Dubai Cares branded merchandise. It is currently running a campaign called Bookings 2030, which allows people to help change the future of six underprivileged children and young people.
Emirates Airline Foundation
Those who travel on Emirates have undoubtedly seen the little donation envelopes in the seat pockets. But the foundation also accepts donations online and in the form of Skywards Miles. Donated miles are used to sponsor travel for doctors, surgeons, engineers and other professionals volunteering on humanitarian missions around the world.
Emirates Red Crescent
On the Emirates Red Crescent website you can choose between 35 different purposes for your donation, such as providing food for fasters, supporting debtors and contributing to a refugee women fund. It also has a list of bank accounts for each donation type.
Gulf for Good
Gulf for Good raises funds for partner charity projects through challenges, like climbing Kilimanjaro and cycling through Thailand. This year’s projects are in partnership with Street Child Nepal, Larchfield Kids, the Foundation for African Empowerment and SOS Children's Villages. Since 2001, the organisation has raised more than $3.5 million (Dh12.8m) in support of over 50 children’s charities.
Noor Dubai Foundation
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched the Noor Dubai Foundation a decade ago with the aim of eliminating all forms of preventable blindness globally. You can donate Dh50 to support mobile eye camps by texting the word “Noor” to 4565 (Etisalat) or 4849 (du).
2021 World Triathlon Championship Series
May 15: Yokohama, Japan
June 5: Leeds, UK
June 24: Montreal, Canada
July 10: Hamburg, Germany
Aug 17-22: Edmonton, Canada (World Triathlon Championship Final)
Nov 5-6 : Abu Dhabi, UAE
Date TBC: Chengdu, China
The Beach Bum
Director: Harmony Korine
Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg
Two stars
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
In The Heights
Directed by: Jon M. Chu
Stars: Anthony Ramos, Lin-Manual Miranda
Rating: ****
More on Quran memorisation:
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Command%20Z
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Soderbergh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMichael%20Cera%2C%20Liev%20Schreiber%2C%20Chloe%20Radcliffe%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A03%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Zayed Sustainability Prize
The five pillars of Islam
Company%20profile
%3Cp%3EName%3A%20Cashew%0D%3Cbr%3EStarted%3A%202020%0D%3Cbr%3EFounders%3A%20Ibtissam%20Ouassif%20and%20Ammar%20Afif%0D%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3EIndustry%3A%20FinTech%0D%3Cbr%3EFunding%20size%3A%20%2410m%0D%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Mashreq%2C%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Volvo ES90 Specs
Engine: Electric single motor (96kW), twin motor (106kW) and twin motor performance (106kW)
Power: 333hp, 449hp, 680hp
Torque: 480Nm, 670Nm, 870Nm
On sale: Later in 2025 or early 2026, depending on region
Price: Exact regional pricing TBA
Moral education needed in a 'rapidly changing world'
Moral education lessons for young people is needed in a rapidly changing world, the head of the programme said.
Alanood Al Kaabi, head of programmes at the Education Affairs Office of the Crown Price Court - Abu Dhabi, said: "The Crown Price Court is fully behind this initiative and have already seen the curriculum succeed in empowering young people and providing them with the necessary tools to succeed in building the future of the nation at all levels.
"Moral education touches on every aspect and subject that children engage in.
"It is not just limited to science or maths but it is involved in all subjects and it is helping children to adapt to integral moral practises.
"The moral education programme has been designed to develop children holistically in a world being rapidly transformed by technology and globalisation."
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
Gifts exchanged
- King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword
- Queen Camilla - Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch
- Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence
- Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag
Retail gloom
Online grocer Ocado revealed retail sales fell 5.7 per cen in its first quarter as customers switched back to pre-pandemic shopping patterns.
It was a tough comparison from a year earlier, when the UK was in lockdown, but on a two-year basis its retail division, a joint venture with Marks&Spencer, rose 31.7 per cent over the quarter.
The group added that a 15 per cent drop in customer basket size offset an 11.6. per cent rise in the number of customer transactions.
The National Archives, Abu Dhabi
Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf.
Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en