Premier League predictions: Liverpool to outgun Newcastle in grudge match, Brighton to spoil Everton's party

Matchday Two of the 2025/26 Premier League season kicks off on Friday night with a London derby as West Ham host Chelsea.

The Hammers are already under pressure having been humbled 3-0 by promoted Sunderland last weekend. With coach Graham Potter failing to convince and star player Mohammed Kudus sold to Tottenham, these are turbulent times at the London Stadium – and Chelsea will look to take full advantage.

Beyond that, there are five games on Saturday, with one of the weekend's standout fixtures being the early kick off when Tottenham visit Manchester City. There's also a likely hostile clash between Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest, given how Forest became embroiled in Palace's dispute with Uefa.

There are three more games on Sunday before Monday night's spicy clash between hosts Newcastle and champions Liverpool, with relations between the clubs damaged by the ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga.

See below as we pick out the winners and the losers.

Friday: West Ham v Chelsea, 11pm UAE

Chelsea, held by Crystal Palace on the opening day, could see their central defensive issues come under the spotlight here with Levi Colwill out with a long-term injury and Tosin Adarabioyo a doubt for the game.

That said, they should still have enough to beat a West Ham team who looked dire at Sunderland last weekend.

Prediction: West Ham 0 Chelsea 2

Saturday: Man City v Tottenham, 3.30pm

City sent out an early statement to their Premier League title rivals by ruthlessly dismantling Wolves last weekend with Erling Haaland in fine form.

They should find it more difficult here against a Spurs side who have started well under Thomas Frank.

Pep Guardiola's City have a strong record in the first month of the season, but Tottenham have been their bogey team for some time now. City have won only six of their past 15 meetings (D2, L7). Albeit against a relegation candidate, Tottenham showed quality in a routine 3-0 victory over Burnley.

Prediction: Man City 2 Tottenham 2

Bournemouth v Wolves, 6pm

There were promising signs for Bournemouth despite a 4-2 loss at Anfield last Friday, while Wolves were outclassed by Man City the following day.

Strangely, the Cherries have never won this fixture (D2, L3), but logic suggests that run has to end at some point.

Prediction: Bournemouth 2 Wolves 0

Brentford v Aston Villa, 6pm

Villa are virtually at full strength for this trip with only the suspended Ezri Konsa missing. The Bees will be without the injured Vitaly Janelt while Yoane Wissa is out as he tries to secure a move to Newcastle.

You wonder where the goals will come from for Brentford with Bryan Mbuemo sold and Wissa soon to follow.

Prediction: Brentford 0 Villa 1

Burnley v Sunderland, 6pm

Sunderland are likely to be unchanged from their 3-0 victory over West Ham. Wilson Isidore scored off the bench but Eliezer Mayenda is set to continue up front.

Burnley were thrashed at Spurs but a home fixture against a fellow promoted side is the type of game they need to be winning.

However, Scott Parker's side looks short of goals and Sunderland might simply be better equipped for the step up after their recruitment drive.

Prediction: Burnley 0 Sunderland 1

Arsenal v Leeds, 8.30pm

Arsenal were workmanlike in their 1-0 victory at Manchester United last weekend but should showcase their attacking potential here.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their past 14 games against Leeds in all competitions (D2, L12) and that run should continue with a straightforward victory.

Leeds grabbed a vital early three points at home against Everton, but had run out of steam by the time a controversial penalty gave them all three points.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Leeds 0

Sunday: Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest, 5pm

Things are likely to be very hostile for Forest at Selhurst Park given their meddling in Palace's dispute with Uefa. As it transpired, Forest replaced Palace in the Europa League, with Oliver Glasner's side demoted to the Conference League.

Forest looked good on the opening day and the potential absence of talisman Eberechi Eze – who looks set to join Arsenal – will be a big blow to the hosts.

Prediction: Palace 1 Forest 1

Everton v Brighton, 5pm

This is a big day for Everton with it being their first Premier League game at their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

But while the stadium is ready, the team sadly is not. David Moyes' side were poor at Leeds on Monday and looked to be paying the price for not yet plugging some gaping holes in the squad. That failure to get deals over the line was compounded by injuries to first-choice defenders Vitaliy Mykolenko and Jarrad Branthwaite on the eve of the season.

Brighton have an impressive record when playing Everton away (W3, D1) and could spoil the party here.

Prediction: Everton 1 Brighton 2

Fulham v Man United, 7.30pm

Altay Bayindir's howler for Arsenal's winner on Sunday means Ruben Amorim will be eager to have Andre Onana available. Amad Diallo is pushing for a start at right wing-back, while Benjamin Sesko could make his full United debut.

Fulham snatched a late draw against Brighton last week and might fancy their chances at home against a United side still bedding in new faces.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Man United 2

Monday: Newcastle v Liverpool, 11pm

The atmosphere should be electric on Tyneside for what will be something of a grudge match given Liverpool's attempts to sign the Magpies' star striker Alexander Isak.

That saga will run, but the champions have plenty of firepower even without the Swede. New boys Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz have hit the ground running, while Mohamed Salah opened his account for the new season against Bournemouth last Friday.

Newcastle played well in a 0-0 draw at Aston Villa but might find themselves outgunned here.

Prediction: Newcastle 1 Liverpool 2

