Christian Vieri: Atletico Madrid to win Club World Cup and Al Hilal to be surprise package

Christian Vieri was a legendary striker through the 1990s and early 2000s, finishing his career with an incredible 236 goals in 476 games. Vieri played for some of Europe's biggest clubs and also managed 23 goals in 49 caps for the Italian national team.

This summer, three of his former clubs – Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid – will take part in the expanded Fifa Club World Cup. Vieri will be there to see it as a pundit for broadcaster DAZN. With the tournament set to begin on Saturday, he spoke to The National to offer his predictions for the weeks ahead. All 63 games will be live on DAZN for free.

Q: With 32 teams now involved, how do you feel about the new format of the Club World Cup?

A: It's like a mini Champions League. I read in the papers last week that whoever wins is going to win $120 million, something like that. That is big prize money. So all the teams are going to go there and try to win. It is a lot of money. I think when Fifa organises something, they always do an amazing job.

Christian Vieri scored 23 times in 49 caps for the Italian national team. Getty Images

Q: Do you think the expansion enhances global football or do you think it dilutes the prestige?

A: I think it's good for football. Of course, there's a lot of games during the season. So a lot of people say that the players need to go on vacation, and I understand that because they play a lot of games. But when you've got a tournament like this, and teams from all over the world playing, I think it's good. It's good for the clubs because they're going to make a lot of young players play, that didn't play too much during the season. At the end, it's not easy to play in the summer in America. It's going to be very hot. But I think it's going to be good for the clubs and for the young players.

Q: As someone who played for Inter, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, what does it mean for these clubs to represent their leagues on this stage?

A: It's very important because we're talking about the biggest teams in the world. And like I said, maybe Lautaro [Martinez] is not going to play all the games and some young players are going to play. So I think it's good for the clubs to see the young players. These are the biggest teams in the world. They're always going to go play a tournament to win. Like I said, it's like winning a Champions League in one month instead of one year. Atletico is going to go to win, Juventus, Inter [the same].

Q: In your role as a pundit, which games are you excited to be watching and commenting on?

A: I like talking about strikers, teams that attack. Because I want to have fun, like you guys, like the fans that go to the stadium and pay the ticket. I want to see games, I want to have fun, I want to laugh. I don't want to talk about tactics because I never talk about tactics. When I work here in Italy, I always say, 'If you guys want the tactic guys, go get the guys with the glasses'. I'm another thing. I want to have fun. I don't want to talk about tactics. I want to see goals, I want to see chances, I want to see good football. I don't want to be bored. I don't want to see a catenaccio [defensive] team.

Q: Let’s discuss the Champions League final. Do you think Inter will recover physically and psychologically after that loss?

A: What can you do? I always say that I prefer to lose 5–0 and play a final than not go and play the final. They played two finals in three years. Who does that? Only the big clubs. I think they're going to recover. They've been on vacation for the last week, eight days, nine days, whatever it is. They're going to recover. And that's how athletes are. You lose the game, OK, no one's happy, but you’ve got to think about the next game.

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos lifts the trophy after their 5-0 Uefa Champions League final win over Inter Milan at the Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025. EPA PSG manager Luis Enrique celebrates with the trophy after their stunning win over Inter Milan. AP PSG goalscorers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi with the trophy. PA PSG celebrate after the French club became European champions for the first time in their history. EPA Desire Doue scores Paris Saint-Germain's third goal. Getty Images Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring PSG's fourth goal in Munich. AP Substitute Senny Mayulu scores PSG's fifth goal in the 86th minute. Getty Images Desire Doue celebrates scoring his second and PSG's third goal against Inter Milan in Munich. Getty Images Khvicha Kvaratskhelia slots home PSG's fourth goal in the 73rd minute. Reuters PSG's Desire Doue after scoring his team's second goal in Munich. EPA Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer is wrong-footed by Desire Doue's deflected shot that put PSG two up in Munich. Reuters PSG manager Luis Enrique, left, celebrates after Desire Doue put his team 2-0 ahead. Getty Images Desire Doue celebrates after scoring his PSG's second goal at the Allianz Arena. AP PSG fans set off flares in the stands during the Champions League final. PA Desire Doue scores PSG's second goal - via a deflection off Federico Dimarco (not in picture) - in the 20th minute. AP Inter manager Simone Inzaghi during the final. EPA Achraf Hakimi scores finishes past Inter Milan keeper Yann Sommer. Reuters Achraf Hakimi celebrates with teammate Ousmane Dembele after putting PSG 1-0 up in the 12th minute. Getty Images Achraf Hakimi side foots past Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer to put PSG into an early lead. Getty Images PSG full-back Achraf Hakimi refuses to celebrate in front of the fans of his former club Inter. Getty Images

Q: Let’s talk about Simone Inzaghi leaving Inter and moving to Al Hilal. What do you make of that decision?

A: I was sad that he left because I don't like when coaches change. Simone did an amazing job. We should have won the Scudetto this year. There’s one or two Scudetti that we left there during the season. The fans feel it – we should have won more. Even the players know they left something during the season. But like I said, two finals in three years of the Champions League, that's a lot. He did an amazing job. I would’ve liked to see him for another two, three years because Inter has a big team and they could have kept going with him. But that’s how it is. You’ve got clubs that change coaches three times in a year. He left. He wanted a change. He had no more energy after the 5–0. That game took all the energy out of him. He wanted a change. He spoke to the club, and that’s what they decided to do.

Q: Do you think Al Hilal made the right decision? Do you think that Inzaghi can win this competition with them?

A: I think maybe not for this one. It’s not easy to come in and win a tournament. If they win, it’s because the team is already there. Like you said, they’ve got big names. But he’s a good coach, he likes to win games and win trophies. He’s got something more than other coaches. They did good getting him for the next two years. It was a good proposition, a lot of money, but a good choice for the club.

Q: His first game in charge is against Xabi Alonso’s Real Madrid. How do you see that one going?

A: Wow! That’s going to be a phenomenal game. Two new coaches. Real’s a big team. It’s not easy for Inzaghi, your first game is against Real Madrid? That’s tough. Whatever the result, it’s a big game. But I think in the next two years, Inzaghi’s going to do well with the team. Hopefully he does a good Club World Cup. If he gets past the first couple of games, he might even face Inter. It's going to be a heart attack.

Q: The Gulf region is growing in football. Do you see more players and coaches doing what Inzaghi did and moving there?

A: Yeah, I think so. Listen, what they have is the money. But it’s not just throwing money away. If you want Inzaghi, you have to pay Inzaghi. If you want Cristiano Ronaldo, you’ve got to pay Cristiano Ronaldo. But it’s going to become one of the biggest competitions in the world. Slowly, eventually. You get [Karim] Benzema, Cristiano – all the players are going to go there. And instead of taking 25 years, maybe it takes five to 10. Even if they’re in their thirties, they don’t want to lose games. I think they’re on the right track. And getting the right coaches is key – you need good coaches to make teams better. I think it’s already one of the big leagues in the world.

Q: Juventus are in a tough group with Manchester City and Al Ain from the UAE. How do you see that group going? Any surprises or is it City all the way?

A: City, all the way. Juventus, I don’t know. This year, they didn’t play good. Thiago Motta got sacked halfway [through the season], then Igor Tudor came – one good game, one bad. Juventus need to play better. They are a big club. The fans weren’t happy. The results weren’t there. They won the last game against Venezia to get fourth place but that’s not enough for Juventus.

Q: Do you think we’re overlooking any teams?

A: I think Inzaghi's Al Hilal will do good, they have a lot of players who played in Europe for years. Inter Miami with Messi? I hope they do good on the 14th [against Al Ahly in the opening game]. You’ve got four ex-Barcelona players, the coach from Barcelona. I want to see a long ball from [Sergio] Busquets to Jordi Alba that makes Messi score like he’s been doing for the last 10 years. I’ll be at the game — I want to enjoy Messi. Inter Miami and Inzaghi’s Al Hilal will be the surprise packages.

Q: What’s your prediction, who’s winning the whole thing?

A: I’m going to say Atletico Madrid. They’re a good team.

Q: Let’s finish with some Italian football. Do you think Cristian Chivu is the right man for the Inter job?

A: I think yes, because he’s young, he has new ideas. It’s good for the players to work with a coach like that. He played for Inter for a lot of years. He knows the club, he knows the players. I remember reading in the papers that they wanted someone young, with fresh ideas. We'll know more in a few months.

