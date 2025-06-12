Tottenham sacked manager Ange Postecoglou just two weeks after the Australian won the Europa League to end the club's 17-year trophy drought. AFP
Ask Mina: Postecoglou's unceremonious exit and is Jobe the next Jude Bellingham

In her weekly Q&A, The National's resident expert addresses topics from around the football world

Mina Rzouki
Mina Rzouki

June 12, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Q: How on earth did Tottenham Hotspur think sacking Ange Postecoglou is the correct decision?

@Zee107

A: I wish I could say I was surprised – sacked just 16 days after ending a 41-year European trophy drought! It was a unanimous decision by the Tottenham board, who felt the coach ought to have better managed the side across all competitions. Finishing 17th in the Premier League with 22 losses – a record in a 38-game season – was seen as a dismal return given the quality of the squad. It’s taken a toll on the club’s finances, too.

At times, there was an unwillingness on Postecoglou's part to adjust his tactics. Antonio Conte at Napoli had to cope with so many absences and yet he constantly changed formations and tactics to achieve points. I understand the comparison isn’t entirely fair given the differences between the two leagues, but the drop in defensive solidity and the disjointed attack was, at times, painfully difficult to watch.

In defence of Postecoglou, I understand the decision to prioritise the Europa League. A trophy was what the fans coveted and a change in mentality was required. Winning begets winning and it reinforces confidence. There was genuine hope that after winning the Europa League, the players could push on and, with the right investments, aim for much more next season.

Winning a trophy ought to result in more time to build something, but the Spurs board obviously felt differently.

Q: Should there be a cap on salaries in football or sport?

@Davidson.dom via Instagram

A: Many American sports, like the NFL and NBA, already have salary caps in place to preserve competitiveness and unpredictability. Similarly, Formula One has introduced a budget cap to limit how much each team can spend on car development.

Salaries in football are out of control, and the money spent on agents and third parties is shameful. At its core, football is a working-class sport. Yet despite the explosion in revenue, fans are increasingly being priced out.

While rising ticket costs aren’t solely the result of inflated player salaries, the game has undeniably drifted out of touch with the very people who made it what it is. Today, many can barely afford to watch their local club – an indictment of a sport losing touch with its roots.

In 2020, a study found that the total wage bill for Premier League clubs in 2018/19 was just over £3 billion. By the start of the 2020/21 season, wages had increased by 2,811%. According to The Swiss Ramble, Premier League wages hit an all-time high of £4 billion during the 2023/24 season.

Taking the Uefa Champions League final as an example, Paris Saint-Germain were commended for finally building a team that was ‘without a star’ and yet they still spent €600 million in two years to build that squad. The total gross salaries paid for the 2024/25 season was around €196 million or €3.7m per week, not including bonuses. Ousmane Dembele is on roughly €346,000 a week, according to reports.

A salary cap would ensure smaller clubs are innovative and well managed. If clubs are not so obsessed with buying the best players perhaps they would pay more attention to developing home-grown talents.

However, the argument against, in Europe at least, is that a strict salary cap could violate EU Labour laws. Players have the right to negotiate in a free market. You could also argue that if salary caps are to be introduced, they must be applied globally to ensure true parity.

American sports can enforce such rules because they are largely confined to one country. Football, however, is a global game – which makes enforcement more complex. Still, it’s a challenge worth exploring.

Q: Is Jobe Bellingham the next Jude Bellingham?

@banabbou via Instagram

A: Borussia Dortmund certainly think he’s got great potential. The German club that once was home to his brother, Jude, has now agreed a deal with Sunderland for Jobe.

Dortmund's opening gambit of €20m was quickly rebuffed, forcing the German club to come back with an improved €33m bid, which was accepted. If the various add-ons are triggered, Jobe will become BVB's record signing.

The fact they raised their bid so significantly suggests their complete faith in his abilities and potential. Tall, tough, and tidy on the ball, Jobe can slot into just about any midfield role. He wins duels like it’s a hobby, carries the ball with confidence, and knows how to pick a smart pass. He’s got that “Swiss army knife” energy in midfield.

But at only age 19, he’s still developing. He can lose his positioning at times, and his performances aren’t always consistent. But he’s young, and with more game time and experience, those areas should naturally improve.

Former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti once joked with Jude that they bought the wrong Bellingham. Hopefully Borussia Dortmund will give him the platform to keep growing as a player.

Q: Are you a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo? Just won the Nations League and still the best?

@Edil_Antonio via Instagram

A: Who isn’t a fan of the best players in the world? There is constant criticism aimed at the player deemed too old and selfish to still be playing international football. Some concerns are valid, especially the ones suggesting that his presence stops the team from aggressively closing down opponents. However, against Spain, Portugal showed that they can control the best team in Europe, and Ronaldo was their leader.

Personally, I’m a fan and still watch Portugal to see how he fares. There is this beautiful image from their previous match against Germany. Francisco Conceicao scored the first goal and Ronaldo got the second. Go back and watch how Conceicao hugged him, clinging to him. It was such a powerful image as it demonstrated how deeply respected Ronaldo is by his teammates. His mentality, his important goals and his efficacy still make the difference.

Of course, we all want to look to youth, to help nurture the next generation, but you can never underestimate experience and leadership.

The team should not be building around him for the World Cup next year only because he is unlikely to feature in every game. But what Ronaldo brings to the team is infinitely greater than what he takes away.

Q: Should Nuno Mendes not be one of the favourites for the Ballon d’Or? Best full-back?

HabuNahl via X

A: What an incredible season for Mendes. I was aggrieved that Achraf Hakimi was not generating enough Ballon d’Or buzz, considering his performances for PSG and Morocco, but I was wrong not to mention Mendes as he ought be one of the favourites for the award.

Man of the match in the Uefa Nations League final for Portugal against Spain, he not only shut down Lamine Yamal but he scored the opener and delivered the assist for Ronaldo’s equaliser. His year just keeps getting better.

PSG won the Uefa Champions League largely because they boasted the two best full-backs in the world. Mendes was incredible in the big games. He outpowered Mohamed Salah against Liverpool in the last 16, quietened Arsenal's Bukayo Saka in the semi-final and was imperious against Inter in the final.

Tactically astute, dominant when pressing opponents, and technically superb, he dazzles with his ability to glide past defenders and manoeuvre in tight spaces.

Mendes is modest, too. When asked about the Ballon d'Or, he nominated teammate Dembele.

Both for club and country, Mendes has proved clutch on all the big occasions. He is without a doubt, the best left-back in the world.

