Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, centre, gave Inter Milan's Alessandro Bastoni, right, a tough time in their Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg. AP
Sport

Football

Inter v Barca: Experience faces fearlessness with spotlight on stopping Lamine Yamal in Champions League clash

Both semi-finalists have fitness concerns after first-leg thriller finished 3-3 which saw teenage Spanish winger produce wonder show

Ian Hawkey
May 06, 2025