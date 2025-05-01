Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg. AP
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring against Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-final first leg. AP

Sport

Football

Lamine Yamal genius rescues Barcelona as they peg back Inter Milan in Champions League semi-final first leg

Winger scores sublime goal as Catalans fight back from 2-0 down to claim 3-3 draw at Olympic Stadium

The National

May 01, 2025