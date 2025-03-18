Manuel Ugarte sees the positives as Manchester United find some consistency in turbulent season

Manuel Ugarte believes Manchester United are finally finding some consistency in what has been a turbulent season for the club. On Sunday, United made it four games unbeaten with a 3-0 victory at struggling Leicester City thanks to goals from Rasmus Hojlund, Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes. The three points lifted Ruben Amorim's side to 13th in the Premier League table, and came hot on the heels of a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/14/europa-league-amorim-hails-perfect-captain-fernandes-as-man-united-march-on/" target="_blank">4-1 Europa League win</a> over Spanish side Real Sociedad that secured a 5-2 aggregate victory and a quarter-final clash with Lyon. Speaking to <i>The National</i> after the match at King Power Stadium, midfielder Ugarte feels the team is now on the right path. “I think we're more solid, more consistent, but the important thing is that we are winning again, that we maintain consistency in the victories, and we're slowly achieving that," said the Uruguayan. "Obviously it takes work, but yes, I think we're more solid when it comes to defending, and that's important. "We go to the international break with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/03/17/ruben-amorim-delighted-for-hojlund-and-garnacho-as-manchester-united-clinch-important-win-over-leicester/" target="_blank">a 3-0 win</a>, we didn't concede any goals. We dominated a large part of the game, and we were decisive in front of the goal, and that's important”. Despite a campaign that has seen <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2024/10/28/erik-ten-hag-is-sacked-by-manchester-united-after-poor-start-to-season/" target="_blank">manager Erik ten Hag sacked</a> and his replacement Amorim <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/football/2025/02/17/my-job-is-so-hard-ruben-amorim-dejected-after-manchester-united-lose-at-tottenham/" target="_blank">struggle to lift the gloom</a> hanging over Old Trafford, Ugarte insists the mood in the United dressing room is "very good". "The training is very good," said the summer signing from Paris Saint-Germain. "Very intense. We always try to match the intensity of the game, and that's important, because then it's easier for us to have intensity in the game. "And well, I think that takes time, too. It takes time to know the dynamics, but we're happy.” Ugarte, who joined United in a £42 million deal that could potentially rise to more than £50m, has now established himself as a regular starter after a slow beginning to his first season in England. And the 23-year-old is happy with how his form - and the team's - is progressing. “I'm playing, I feel good," he added. "Obviously we want to get up to the top. We're not in a good position in the table of the Premier League, but it's a long way, and I think we're on the right track.” “The biggest difference [between Ligue 1 and the Premier League] is the pace and intensity. It's much more intense here. "Obviously, the Ligue 1 in France is physical, but I don't know if it's as intense. Here, it’s more of an attack. You attack from one side, then the other. Ligue 1 is a bit slower." The Europa League now represents United's last chance of winning a trophy this season with the first leg against Lyon taking place in France on April 10. Before that, they face third-place Nottingham Forest away and the Manchester derby against City at Old Trafford in the league. "We have very important games now,” Ugarte said. “Luckily, after the break, other players from the national teams come [back from injury], and that's important. "We're going to try to focus as much as possible, as we've been doing today, and we hope to win the first game back.” Young defender Ayden Heaven has made a promising start to his United career after moving from Arsenal last month. But the 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher in the second half against Leicester and left King Power Stadium with his foot in a brace. “He's a very strong guy,” said Ugarte. “This surprised me about him, the personality he has. He's played very well in the last few games. Let's hope he isn’t too bad and that he recovers well and is ready for what's to come”. Captain Bruno Fernandes remains United’s best player and the Portuguese has now scored five goals and provided two assists in his last three games, including notching a hat-trick against Real Sociedad. “Bruno is doing very well," Ugarte said of his fellow midfielder. "He's at a very high level. His quality in terms of goals, assists, and how he's committed defensively is important. "He's the captain, and we all look up to him. I feel comfortable playing with him. He's a very good person on a daily basis.” Ugarte now wants the team to build on the positive run of results, with the help of United's "incredible" supporters. "It was a very good week [for United]," he said. "We showed consistency and solidity. We have to keep it up. Let's hope we keep it up and focus as much as we can on the next game. And the fans are incredible. "It's incredible how they sing, both at home and away. Today, you could only hear the fans of United. Incredible. It's a real treat”.