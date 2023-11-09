Premier League predictions: Manchester City sink Chelsea, Arsenal to batter Burnley

The last two unbeaten records in the Premier League bit the dust last weekend when both Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal lost for the first time this season.

Arsenal were beaten 1-0 at Newcastle United when Anthony Gordon's winner earned the Magpies three points – much to the fury of Gunners manager Mikel Arteta who called VAR's decision to allow the goal “embarrassing” and “a disgrace”.

Spurs, meanwhile, lost 4-1 at home to Chelsea in a thrilling match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium that also saw two red cards, five goals disallowed and a steady stream of VAR calls.

Those defeats allowed Manchester City to return to the top of the table thanks to their 6-1 thrashing of Bournemouth.

There was relief at the foot of the table as Sheffield United were finally able to celebrate three points with Paul Heckingbottom's side edging out Wolves at Bramall Lane. The Blades, Burnley, Bournemouth and Luton Town have all now managed to win one game each so far.

This week's schedule begins with Saturday's early game that pits Wolves against Spurs at Molineux. Three matches begin at 7pm (UAE) with Arsenal entertaining Burnley, Crystal Palace facing Everton at Selhurst Park and Manchester United playing host to Luton. The late game sees Bournemouth up against Newcastle.

Sunday sees four games kicking off at 6pm: Aston Villa at home to Fulham, Brighton versus Sheffield United at the Amex, Liverpool against Brentford on Merseyside and West Ham United tackling Nottingham Forest at the London Stadium. Last up is the match of the weekend when Chelsea clash with Manchester City at Stamford Bridge (8.30pm UAE time).

