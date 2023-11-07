Chelsea duo star in chaotic win at Tottenham: Premier League team of the week

As VAR dominated another round of Premier League matches, the best – or worst – was saved for last.

After Arsenal saw their unbeaten start to the season end with a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on Saturday evening, following a VAR-awarded goal which Gunners manager Mikel Arteta called a "disgrace", the video referee's involvement in Monday night's match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was on another level.

In total, nine decisions were referred to VAR in Chelsea's chaotic 4-1 win at Tottenham, including five disallowed goals, two red cards, and a penalty. Amid the madness, Blues striker Nicolas Jackson scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Mauricio Pochettino secured a valuable victory on his first return to his former club.

The round began with an early game on Saturday at Craven Cottage, where Manchester United delivered another unconvincing performance, requiring an injury-time goal from captain Bruno Fernandes to claim a 1-0 win over Fulham.

That was followed by five Saturday afternoon matches. Champions Manchester City returned to winning ways in devastating style by thrashing Bournemouth 6-1 at Etihad Stadium, Brentford fought back against West Ham to claim a 3-2 home win, and Crystal Palace piled more misery on Burnley with a 2-0 win at Turf Moor.

Elsewhere, Sheffield United earned their first win of the season, 2-1 against Wolves, and Everton and Brighton played out a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

There were two matches on Sunday, with Nottingham Forest defeating in-form Aston Villa 2-0 at the City Ground, before Luton Town were denied a famous victory over Liverpool at Kenilworth Road as Luis Diaz, on as a substitute amid his father's kidnapping ordeal in Colombia, scored a late equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

The round then concluded with Monday's frenetic match in North London as the final unbeaten start to the season came to a screeching halt.

