Newcastle v Arsenal player ratings: Lascelles 9, Gordon 7; Saliba 8, Saka 5

Newcastle United handed Arsenal their first Premier League defeat of the season with a 1-0 win on Saturday thanks to a controversial second-half goal by Anthony Gordon.

Gordon scored in the 64th minute, firing past goalkeeper David Raya from close range after a goalmouth scramble.

There was a VAR break of more than four minutes to check if the ball went out for a goal kick, whether there was a foul in the build-up and for offside before the home fans could celebrate.

It was the only goal of a game full of grit, if lacking in quality and attempts on goal that was decided by one controversial moment.

“It's embarrassing what happened, how this goal stands,” said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta. “In the Premier League – this league that we say is the best in the world. I've been 20 years in this country and now I feel ashamed. It's a disgrace.”

Newcastle, who are unbeaten in their last seven league outings, climbed to sixth on 20 points after 11 games. Arsenal, who failed to score for the first time in all competitions this term, are third with 24, three behind leaders Manchester City.

Newcastle were furious when Kai Havertz escaped a red card for a wild first-half challenge on Sean Longstaff while Arsenal can point to Bruno Guimaraes avoiding punishment for elbowing Jorginho.

“Tough game. Massive win,” Magpies manager Eddie Howe said. “Full credit to the players for what they gave today, it was a battling performance.”

The victory capped a brilliant week for Newcastle, who humbled League Cup holders Manchester United 3-0 in their fourth round clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

You can see the player ratings for Saturday's game in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or swipe if using a mobile device.