Manchester United v Newcastle player ratings: Casemiro 4, Martial 3; Willock 9, Almiron 8

Manchester United were humbled 3-0 at home by Newcastle United in the League Cup fourth round on Wednesday as their dismal start to the season took a serious turn for the worse.

United manager Erik ten Hag looked shell-shocked as his team were booed off the pitch and the Dutchman is under intense pressure following their 3-0 Premier League defeat by rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday.

"We know it is not good enough," Ten Hag told Sky Sports. "We have to take responsibility for it, I have to take responsibility for it. We don't give the performance, I feel sorry for the fans."

In a repeat of this year's final at Wembley, which United won 2-0, Newcastle led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals by substitute Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall before extending their lead through Joe Willock to ease into the quarter-finals.

Newcastle took the lead when Almiron scored in the 28th minute after Tino Livramento won the ball and set up the Paraguayan to slot the ball past keeper Andre Onana.

Hall doubled the lead eight minutes later, volleying into the far corner after a poor clearance and the misery continued for the home crowd when Willock sliced through the defence and slotted his shot into the bottom corner around the hour mark.

"I think the spirit of the group just showed in the performance, the togetherness, the unity," Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said.

"This is a really tough place to come and to score the goals we did at the times we did and just the manner of the performance really pleased me."

Manchester United have lost eight of their last 15 games in all competitions, and five of their first 10 at home for the first time since 1930-31. They have lost five of their first 10 Premier League games for the first time ever.

