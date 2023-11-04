Fulham v Man United player ratings: Ream 8, Muniz 6; Fernandes 7, Antony 4

An injury-time goal from captain Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a much-needed victory for manager Erik Ten Hag at Fulham on Saturday.

After a dreadful week for United that had seen them lose 3-0 at home to both Manchester City and Newcastle United, Ten Hag's side looked set for a goalless draw at Craven Cottage after a match of few clear-cut chances.

Fernandes evaded attempts to close him down on the edge of the penalty area before placing his shot beyond Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

United thought they had taken a lead just eight minutes into the game but VAR ruled out Scott McTominay's effort for offside.

The Scot tapped in Alejandro Garnacho's cut back but referee John Brooks overturned the goal after VAR ruled Harry Maguire had interfered with play while in an offside position.

Fulham finally came to life in the second half when United were grateful to keeper Andre Onana who saved well from both Harry Wilson and Joao Palhinha.

But it was to be Fernandes who had the final word with his goal taking United up to sixth in the table on 18 points. Fulham remain 15th on 12 points with Marco Silva's side having managed only one win in six games.

Marcus Rashford failed a fitness test before the match due to a leg injury which came after the England attacker had been publicly criticised by Ten Hag. The Dutch coach had described Rashford's birthday celebrations after last week's derby defeat as “unacceptable”.

