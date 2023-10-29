Manchester United v Manchester City ratings: Onana 7, Rashford 4; Silva 9, Haaland 8

Erling Haaland scored two goals as Manchester City cruised past struggling Manchester United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Sunday to move within two points of top spot in the Premier League.

Haaland slotted home from the penalty spot after Rasmus Hojlund had pulled back Rodri in the box and then headed in a second just after half-time. He later turned provider to set up Phil Foden for City's third.

The visitors began the game outside the top four after some mixed results in the past month.

Read more Manchester City cruise to derby victory over dismal Manchester United

But Pep Guardiola's team remain strong favourites for an unprecedented fourth consecutive English top-flight title and showed they are a class apart from their local rivals as they moved up to third.

A fifth defeat in their opening 10 league games this season leaves United down in eighth, 11 points off the top.

"Always it is special for us to win here at Old Trafford," said Guardiola.

"It looks easy but it is not. (We have) a lot of respect for United. We were at our best, especially in the second half."

United boss Erik ten Hag said: "It hurts a lot. I think especially because first half the game plan went perfectly. It is only the penalty that changes the game."

To view player ratings from the game scroll or swipe through the gallery at the top of the page.