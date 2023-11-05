Manchester City v Bournemouth ratings: Doku 9, Silva 9, Haaland 5; Mepham 4, Solanke 5

Manchester City destroyed Bournemouth 6-1 in a painfully one-sided Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Belgium international Jeremy Doku enjoyed a starring role with one goal and four further assists as he extended his fast start to life as a City player.

Bernardo Silva also continued his good form with two goals, the second of which, a stunning individual effort, was undoubtedly the goal of the game.

Manuel Akanji got his first City goal - not that he knew much about it - as Doku's shot deflected in off his backside.

Substitute Phil Foden got in on the act and Nathan Ake completed the scoring with a diving header.

Luis Sinisterra grabbed a consolation goal for the visitors.

The one black mark for City was the withdrawal of Erling Haaland at half-time with a fitness concern.

The victory moved the defending champions to the top of the table, one point ahead of Tottenham, who face Chelsea in their game in hand on Monday night.

