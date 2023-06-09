Winning Champions League a 'dream' and an 'obsession' for Manchester City

Pep Guardiola and Kevin De Bruyne said winning the Champions League is both a dream and an obsession for Manchester City.

Read more Man City v Inter Milan: Where to watch the Champions League final in the UAE

City are looking to win the competition for the first time, and complete the treble, when they face Inter Milan in the final in Istanbul on Saturday.

Guardiola's team have dominated English football over the past few seasons but European glory has eluded them.

City are huge favourites to become just the second side to do the treble of Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season after Manchester United.

De Bruyne was asked first if he felt victory was a dream or an obsession.

"Maybe both. It depends who you ask. Every professional player wants to win the Champions League and be on top," the Belgium international was quoted as saying by the Press Association.

Expand Autoplay Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, controls the ball during a training session at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul ahead of the Champions League final on Saturday. AP

"If you can win the Champions League, you've reached one of the biggest things you can."

Guardiola would be a bit more eager to clinch the trophy missing from City's cabinet. The Catalan, who guided Barcelona to victory in the competition twice, has taken City into the knockout stages seven times but their runner-up finish in 2021 is the closest they have come to success.

"Absolutely it's a dream," he said. "To achieve things you have to have correct portion of obsession and desire, it's a positive word, and willingness to try to do it, but of course it's a dream."

"It is a day to celebrate. For Manchester City and Inter Milan fans it is a day to be happy and to celebrate being here. That's the most important thing."

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland says he is "not stressed" about his mini goal drought ahead of Saturday's Champions League final at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The Norwegian striker smashed the Premier League record for goals in a single campaign, with 36, and has helped take City to within one game of a historic treble after also lifting the FA Cup.

But a four-game scoreless streak is the longest of Haaland's City career to date and he has netted just once in his past seven matches.

"You can think of it as one goal in seven games or 52 goals in 52 games and eight assists, I think (he has nine)," said Haaland, according to AFP. "You can think of it in both ways. I'm not stressed. I feel really good.

"I didn't expect to score this many goals but, again, I could have scored more. I've been missing a lot of chances, so I could have scored more. That's the truth."

City have become even more stronger after Haaland's arrival from Borussia Dortmund last year.

However, the English champions are still to conquer Europe and his signing was seen as the final piece in the jigsaw to deliver Champions League glory.

"Of course I feel pressure. I would lie if I said I didn't," the 22-year-old said.

"You say it yourself and it's true - they won the Premier League without me, they won every trophy without me.

"So I'm here to try to do a thing that the club has never done before and I'll do my best."