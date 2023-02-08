Ahmet Turksalan: Turkish side Yeni Matalyaspor announce goalkeeper has died in earthquake

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey and Syria

Turkish club Yeni Matalyaspor announced that their goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, who was among the missing following a massive earthquake that hit the region, has died.

The second division club had earlier said that Turkaslan was in a building that was damaged during the earthquake which devastated Turkey and Syria on Monday. They have now confirmed his death.

"Our goalkeeper, Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan, lost his life after being under the collapse of the earthquake. Rest in peace," the club said on Twitter. "We will not forget you, beautiful person."

The tragic event has now claimed the lives of around 8,000 people in the region.

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, but was felt as far away as Egypt. Multiple aftershocks caused more destruction.

The news came after former Chelsea and Newcastle United forward Christian Atsu was rescued from the rubble on Tuesday. The former Ghana international, who plays for Turkish top division club Hatayspor, was found alive and transferred to a hospital.

Atsu, 31, joined Hatayspor in September. He was last selected to play for Ghana in 2019.

Hatayspor vice-president Mustafa Ozat told BeIN Sports that several players and officials had been rescued from the rubble.