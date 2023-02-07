Turkish goalkeeper Ahmet Turkaslan missing after earthquake

Follow the latest on the earthquake in Turkey

Turkish club Yeni Matalyaspor revealed that their goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup Turkaslan is among the missing following a massive earthquake that hit the region on Monday.

Around 4,000 people are feared dead in Turkey and Syria following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake, with search and rescue operations in full swing.

Second division club Matalyaspor said their goalkeeper is believed to be in a building that was damaged during the earthquake. "Search and rescue efforts continue. As of now, there has been no news from him," the club stated on their Instagram story.

"Our prayers are with you," the club posted on Twitter with an image of Turkaslan.

The news comes after Turkish club Hayatspor said on Monday that Ghana winger Christian Atsu was still missing.

Former Newcastle United and Chelsea midfielder Atsu, 31, joined the Super Lig side in September.

"Taner Savut and Christian Atsu are still in the debris," Mustafa Ozat told Play Spor.

"They are trying to escape," he added.

Atsu spent five seasons at Newcastle before leaving for Saudi Arabia in 2021.

The earthquake hit Turkey’s southeastern province of Kahramanmaras, and was felt as far away as Egypt. Hours later, a second 7.5 magnitude jolt struck more than 100 kilometres away.

Turkish authorities said more than 3,700 buildings were destroyed. The death toll is expected to rise.