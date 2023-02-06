Earthquake kills more than 100 in Turkey and Syria

At least 53 were killed while more than 130 buildings collapsed in Turkey following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on Monday morning, authorities have said.

A further 62 people have been killed by the quake in Syria, a Syrian health official told AP.

The Syrian ministry of health put the death toll at 42, adding that 200 people were injured in the aftershocks, state news agency Sana said.

At least 130 buildings collapsed in Turkey's Malatya, authorities said. More than 35 buildings were levelled in Othmania.

The US Geological Survey said the quake began at 4.17am local time (5.17am UAE time), with an aftershock felt 15 minutes later.

The Syrian American Medical Society (Sams) said hospitals in north-eastern Syria, which shares a border with Turkey, were “full of injured people”.

The society's president, Dr Amjad Rass, told reporters through a WhatsApp message that its hospital in Alatareb had received 18 bodies.

The society had to evacuate one of its hospitals in Aldana after it sustained “major damage” and was deemed unsafe.

"Sams hospitals are overwhelmed and patients are being treated in the hallways and on the floors. At least 2 Sams maternity hospitals sustained damages and were evacuated," a Sams official told reporters.

Aleppo health officials told Syria's state news agency Sana that casualties had been reported and several buildings had collapsed, including an eight-storey building in Hama city.

Ambulance and civil defence officials were working to rescue people from underneath the rubble and take them to hospital, Sana reported.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake shook central Turkey early Monday and was followed by a strong aftershock. AP

The quake was followed by 17 aftershocks, the largest of which was magnitude 6.6, according to Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

In Erbil, northern Iraq, roads were congested as many local residents sought shelter in their cars amid fears that their buildings would collapse.

A Syrian Civil Defence representative in Salkeen, near the Turkish border, said the situation in the city was catastrophic “after the earthquake in nearby Turkey at nearly 4.30am this morning”.

“Tens of buildings completely collapsed and there is an entire electricity blackout. All the residents are out on the streets out of fear that their buildings might collapse at any moment.”

The head of communications for the Turkish Presidency said damage assessment and rescue operations were under way.

Unfortunately, a powerful earthquake has hit our cities in southeastern Türkiye. Our government has immediately started damage assessment and rescue operations. I want to express our most heartfelt concern and sympathy to our nation and our country. — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) February 6, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter: “I convey my best wishes to all our citizens who were affected by the earthquake.

“We hope that will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage.”

In Lebanon, some residents reportedly ran out of their homes as they feared the possibility of more aftershocks.

The EU's Arabic Spokesman for the Middle East and North Africa Luis Miguel Bueno said on Twitter that the earthquake was felt in Beirut.

Lots of traffic across Lebanon. Highways and streets are filled on both sides with cars parked. They're worried about potential shockwaves or another #earthquake.



Many are bringing up the trauma of the #BeirutBlast #هزة_ارضية #لبنان pic.twitter.com/mD5jSyAqjD — 961 | ٩٦١ (@The961) February 6, 2023

“Lebanon, where you know you're experiencing an earthquake but all you can think about is the city being blown up,” Lama Fakih, director of Human Rights Watch Mena, said on Twitter.

“It's been 2.5 years but in our bodies it feels like yesterday. This is what collective trauma feels like,” she wrote, referring to the Beirut blast that rocked the city in 2020.

#Lebanon, where you know you’re experiencing an earthquake but all you can think is about the city being blown up. It’s been 2.5 years but in our bodies it feels like yesterday. This is what collective trauma feels like — Lama Fakih (@lamamfakih) February 6, 2023

People in Lebanon showed outrage at the lack of government response to the aftershocks.

"The Lebanese government is completely absent, not informing the people for precautionary measures, possible earthquakes and shelters," one person wrote on Reddit.

"Nothing, not even an emergency broadcast," another said.

Turkey experienced its deadliest earthquake in 1999 when 17,000 people were killed in a 7.4-magnitude quake that struck at 3am local time.