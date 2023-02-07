Turkey and Syria earthquake live: Rescue operation under way as more than 4,000 killed

<h2><strong>At least 4,300 dead as foreign rescue teams arrive </strong></h2><div></div><div><figure><img alt src="https://images.scribblelive.com/2023/2/7/e2ac24c6-c4df-44d2-9c84-7a3ddb5e2f10.jpg" />\n<figcaption>Rescuers search for victims and survivors amidst the rubble of collapsed buildings in Kahramanmaras, Turkey. AFP</figcaption></figure><div></div></div><p>The death toll from yesterday's earthquake has risen to at least 4,300 across southern Turkey and northern Syria. </p><p> It was the worst in Turkey since a 1939 earthquake that killed about 33,000 people. </p><p>At least 2,921 people died in Turkey, with almost 16,000 injured. </p><p>In neighbouring Syria, more than 1,300 people were killed across rebel and regime-held territory.</p><p>Rescue teams have started arriving from abroad to assist in colossal efforts to locate survivors trapped under the rubble in Turkey, where a later earthquake on Monday afternoon toppled buildings damaged by the overnight quake. </p><div><p>Teams from Romania, Switzerland, Azerbaijan and Lebanon have been sent to the quake zone, Turkey’s Deputy President Fuat Oktay said.</p><p>More than 330,000 quake victims have been moved into hostels and university campuses.</p><p>There are fears that toll will rise inexorably, with WHO officials estimating up to 20,000 may have died.</p><p>President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared seven days of national morning following the quakes, which have left tens of thousands people homeless in freezing weather.</p></div><div class="csptesti1675740896518832851" style="display: none;"></div>