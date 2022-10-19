Mason Mount and Kepa train as Chelsea look to maintain win streak - in pictures

Chelsea are looking to make it six wins in a row in all competitions when they travel to Brentford in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Graham Potter's side won 2-0 at Aston Villa on Sunday, a result that continued the London club's fine run of form under their new manager that has also seen them defeat Crystal Palace and Wolves as well as Italian giants AC Milan home and away.

Potter has yet to taste defeat since leaving Brighton for Stamford Bridge and his team sit fourth in the league, but can cut the lead of table-toppers Arsenal down to five points if they beat the Bees in their midweek fixture.

Mason Mount scored both goals at Villa Park at the weekend and Potter is in no doubt about the England midfielder's quality. Asked how he has found coaching Mount, Potter replied: “It’s a joy; he’s a fantastic person, he loves to play football and he loves the club here.

“It’s surprising, though, I get a few questions, there seems to be mixed opinion on Mason. I find that strange, especially from the outside.

“And then when you start to work with him, he’s got everything you need to be a top, top player. He has a great attitude, he understands spaces, can execute assists and scores goals, so he’s top.”

Another player in fine form against Villa was goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Spain stopper Kepa has struggled to assert his Stamford Bridge authority since his big-money move from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 but is now keeping Edouard Mendy out of the team.

Asked if he now has a clear first-choice goalkeeper, Potter replied: “I always think that it’s better to let football decide, and Kepa’s done really well. He’s being supported fantastically by Edou.

“Kepa’s form is really pleasing for everybody, especially for him. It’s nice we’ve got competition in that area. That’s how everyone gets better.

“Kepa’s a human being and a player, and they all want to play and contribute. And he’s doing that, so it’s brilliant for him.

“It’s a nice example that it doesn’t always go your way, and you have to suffer in life sometimes, it’s not always perfect.”

