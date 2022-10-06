Chelsea v AC Milan player ratings: James 8, Aubameyang 6; Leao 6, Giroud 4

Chelsea coasted to a 3-0 Champions League win against a woeful AC Milan at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Apart from short spells at the beginning and end of the first half, Chelsea completely dominated the match against the strangely subdued Serie A champions.

Defender Wesley Fofana put Chelsea in front with his first goal for that club after Milan had failed to clear a corner.

The Blues suffered a blow before half-time though when £70 million summer signing Fofana limped off injured following a challenge by Rafael Leao.

Milan almost scored with their first real attack of the game just before half-time but Rade Krunic could only blaze over the bar, via a slight deflection, with the goal at his mercy.

And the Italians were made to pay in the 56th minute when they failed to deal with an overhit Ben Chillwell cross and man of the match Reece James was given time and space send in a ball that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang poked home.

James himself made it three when he fired into the roof of the net following a simple lay-off by Raheem Sterling.

It was a vital win for Graham Potter's side that leaves them second in Group E, one point behind RB Salzburg – who defeated Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 on Tuesday – and level with Milan.

