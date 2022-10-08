Chelsea v Wolves ratings: Gallagher 8, Mount 8; Kilman 4, Traore 7

Goals from Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja helped Chelsea to a 3-0 win over struggling Wolves at Stamford Bridge to hand new boss Graham Potter his first home win in the Premier League.

Chelsea had clinched a last-gasp win at Crystal Palace in Potter's first league game before thumping AC Milan on Wednesday and continued their run against managerless Wolves, with a scoreline that eventually reflected their dominance.

Potter made seven changes to his starting lineup with Tuesday's reverse fixture against Milan at San Siro in mind, but Chelsea showcased their strength in depth and outclassed a lacklustre Wolves side whose only win this season came against Southampton early in September.

The victory took Chelsea to fourth in the standings with 16 points from eight games while Wolves remain 18th with six points after three straight defeats.

"It's difficult to keep the same eleven with the schedule but there is an element of consistency to how we play. Really happy with the boys and how we've recovered," Potter said.

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the gallery above. To see the next image, just swipe.