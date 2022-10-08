Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Liverpool stars prepare for Arsenal test - in pictures

Manager Jurgen Klopp will be determined to get Liverpool's season back on track with the tricky trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds drew their last Premier League game 3-3 at home to Brighton, and while they beat Rangers in the Champions League in midweek, it was another disappointing result in an erratic start to the season.

Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and the rest of the Liverpool squad were preparing to face Arsenal in training, a trip which will prove another test of their form.

They have not won in the Premier League since August, with two games in September postponed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and sit 11 points behind the Gunners in the table.

Klopp, meanwhile, believes there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Nunez’s development.

The Uruguay international put in his most encouraging performance in the midweek victory over Rangers since returning from suspension after a red card against Crystal Palace in only his third appearance.

And while he did not score, having found the net in his first two games, Klopp thinks the signs are there that he is getting to grips with his new team following his £64 million ($71m) summer arrival from Benfica.

“One of the things he showed so far in all the games he played is that he brings himself quite frequently in good finishing positions, which is actually the most important thing for a striker,” said Klopp ahead of the trip to Arsenal.

“That’s why everybody should be, or could be, very optimistic about what’s coming from him in the future. That was absolutely good.

“I think he said himself, he feels the pressure. He needs to calm himself down but his movements are exceptional.

“If you could see him finishing in training, you’d think ‘oh my God!’. In the games, he’s in a bit of a rush and he just needs to calm down in those moments and use his full range of finishing.”

Images of the Liverpool stars preparing for Arsenal can be seen in the gallery above. To view the next picture, just swipe.