Liverpool player salaries 2022/23: Who are the highest paid stars at Anfield?

Liverpool kick off the 2022/23 season against Manchester City in the Community Shield on a mission to overhaul their rivals in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side had a tremendous 2021/22 campaign, winning the FA Cup and League Cup and making the final of the Champions League, where they lost out to Real Madrid.

READ MORE The 50 top earning Premier League players in 2022/23

They also amassed an incredible 92 points in the league, losing only two games, but were pipped by City for the title by a single point.

It was City's fourth Premier League title in five years and Liverpool, buoyed by new signing Darwin Nunez, will be throwing everything at Pep Guardiola's side in a bid to win back the title.

So how does Nunez fit into the Liverpool pay league? You can see all the Reds players and their weekly salaries for the 2022/23 season, according to capology.com, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Who is the highest paid star at Liverpool?

Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah leads the way at Liverpool after signing a new contract, with a weekly wage of £350,000, or £18.2m a year, according to capology.com. That puts him ahead of Virgil van Dijk and Thiago.

The top 10 highest-paid Liverpool players in 2022/23

1. Mohamed Salah, £350,000 a week

2. Virgil van Dijk, £220,000 a week

3. Thiago, £200,000 a week

4= Fabinho, £180,000 a week

4= Trent Alexander-Arnold, £180,000 a week

4= Roberto Firmino £180,000 a week

7. Darwin Nunez, £179,423 a week

8. Alisson Becker, £150,000 a week

9= Jordan Henderson, £140,000 a week

9= James Milner, £140,000 a week