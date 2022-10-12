AC Milan v Chelsea player ratings: Tomori 4, Giroud 4; Mount 9, Aubameyang 8

Chelsea coasted to a 2-0 Champions League win over AC Milan at the San Siro on Tuesday, aided by an early red card shown to former Blues defender Fikayo Tomori.

After winning 3-0 against the reigning Serie A champions at Stamford Bridge last week, Chelsea were expecting a far tougher evening over in Italy.

But Milan's plans were thrown out of the window after 17 minutes when Tomori gave away a penalty and was sent-off for pulling on Mason Mount's shoulder as the Chelsea player surged through on goal. Italian midfielder Jorginho confidently finished from the spot.

It was 2-0 in the 34th minute when a fine interchange of passes between Mateo Kovacic and Mount ended with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang side-footing home.

Chelsea suffered a blow in the second half when in-form England wingback Reece James was forced to limp out of the action after jarring his knee.

With a busy schedule up ahead for the Blues and the World Cup only six weeks away, it will be a worrying wait for managers Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate until they hear what the damage is.

The win leaves Chelsea top of Group E with seven points from four matches, with Red Bull Salzburg on six points and both Milan and Dinamo Zagreb on four.

