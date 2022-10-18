Premier League predictions: six in row for Chelsea, Liverpool building momentum

Barely time to take a breath and we are back on duty in the Premier League fixture blizzard.

The last undefeated record bit the dust on Sunday when Liverpool beat Manchester City thanks to Mohamed Salah's second-half strike. And Jurgen Klopp's side are back in action at Anfield again on Wednesday when they face West Ham United.

But the midweek schedule kicks into gear 24 hours earlier with Brighton's home game with Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace up against Wolves at Selhurst Park.

Also playing on the same night as Liverpool will be Bournemouth against Southampton at the Vitality Stadium, Brentford playing host to Chelsea, Newcastle United entertaining Everton on Tyneside and Manchester United versus Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Thursday sees Fulham tackle Aston Villa at Craven Cottage and Leicester City facing Leeds United at the King Power Stadium.

