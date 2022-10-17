Salah leads Liverpool trio after win over Man City: Premier League team of the week

There may have been a general shortage of goals in the latest round of Premier League matches but there was drama in abundance, none more so than the blockbuster tie of the round at Anfield between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Contesting the final match of the weekend, Liverpool claimed an important victory after their stuttering start to the season, with Mohamed Salah scoring the only goal of a game which also saw Reds manager Jurgen Klopp sent to the stands, Phil Foden have a goal disallowed, and coins thrown at Pep Guardiola.

Before all of that, the round got underway on Friday night when Brentford beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0, courtesy of two goals from striker Ivan Toney.

Four matches took place on Saturday: Wolves beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 after a goalkeeping masterclass from Jose Sa, Fulham and Bournemouth played out an entertaining 2-2 draw, and Leicester City were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace, before Tottenham defeated Everton 2-0.

On Sunday, Chelsea continued their fine start under Graham Potter with a 2-0 win at Aston Villa – thanks in no small part to an inspired display from Kepa Arrizabalaga – and Arsenal rode their luck to win 1-0 at Leeds United. There was also a goalless draw between Manchester United and Newcastle United, while West Ham earned a point at Southampton after Declan Rice's superb equaliser.

