Pep Guardiola says coins were thrown at him during Manchester City's loss to Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said coins were thrown at him during his team's Premier League match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

In a heated encounter which saw Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp receive a red card, the hosts claimed an important 1-0 win over the champions courtesy of Mohamed Salah's breakaway goal in the second half.

Earlier, the City bench had celebrated vigorously as Phil Foden thought he had fired the champions into the lead in the 53rd minute, only for his strike to be ruled out after a VAR review.

Guardiola was furious with the decision, even before referee Anthony Taylor had finished viewing the pitch-side monitor, turning around to remonstrate with Liverpool fans in the stands.

In the aftermath, the City manager said the Liverpool supporters retaliated.

"Next time they will do it better, they didn't get me," Guardiola said. "They tried but didn't get me. They got them (coins) on the coach years ago but not this time."

Erling Haaland was penalised for a foul on Fabinho in the build-up to Foden's finish from a tight angle, a decision Guardiola was still not happy with after the match.

"This is Anfield," Guardiola said. "The referee spoke with my assistant and Jurgen before the game and said 'Today I won't make fouls' and all the game was play on, play on, play on, except the goal we scored.

"The crowd and everything, many years we come here. We lost because we made a mistake and play one of the best teams in the world. It is so tight and the margins are so fine."

In response, Liverpool have pledged to ban for life fans found guilty of throwing coins towards Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola gestures towards the Liverpool fans.

"We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area at today's game," said a club spokesman. "This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield.

"This incident will be fully investigated using CCTV and those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order."

Klopp was sent to the stands after he was unhappy with the officials later in the second half, feeling Salah was fouled by Bernardo Silva right in front of him.

He was nonetheless delighted to get a result that can kickstart his side's stuttering season, having ended City's unbeaten run. "The red card is my fault, I went over the top in that moment," Klopp said. "That's not ok, but as little excuse I would like to mention how can you not whistle that as a foul?

"That (the result) felt good, very good. On a normal day you should not even try against City, you have to play to your limits. That's what we did. It was a top performance from the boys."

Liverpool later released a statement condemning some chants from City supporters during the match.

"We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today's game at Anfield. The concourse in the away section was also vandalised with graffiti of a similar nature," the club said.

"We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

"We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether."