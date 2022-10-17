Liverpool vs Man City player ratings: Salah 9, Gomez 8; Haaland 6, Foden 3

A moment of individual brilliance from Mohamed Salah inflicted Manchester City’s first competitive defeat of the season as Liverpool won 1-0 at Anfield in a game which saw manager Jurgen Klopp sent off.

City have been bringing out the best of their north-west rivals for the past five years with some epic title races, but on this occasion that energy was boiled down into 90 pulsating minutes.

READ MORE Mohamed Salah grabs Liverpool winner against Manchester City at Anfield

Klopp’s side had been timid, lethargic and vulnerable on numerous occasions this season – leading to the German accepting they are not currently in the title race – but this performance was anything but.

It was the Liverpool of old, tenacious, positive and aggressive – although too aggressive from their manager whom referee Anthony Taylor sent from the touchline after he blew a fuse at the official’s refusal to give a foul against Salah.

The Egypt international had already done the crucial damage, however, with a lightning-quick goal which caught City cold.

As soon as Kevin de Bruyne’s 76th-minute free-kick was in the hands of goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Salah was on the move, allowing him to expose Joao Cancelo one-on-one 15 yards inside the opposition’s half.

When the offensively-minded defender tried to nick the ball, Salah rolled him, raced away and confidently struck an 11th goal of the season.