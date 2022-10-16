Aston Villa v Chelsea ratings: Arrizabalaga 9, Mount 8; Martinez 5, Mings 3

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount scored twice to give Graham Potter's side a hard-working victory at Aston Villa and continue the new manager's unbeaten start.

But it took a string of world-class saves from Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga to keep the Londoners in front.

Mount opened the scoring after just six minutes with a cool side-footed shot after a howler by Villa defender Tyrone Mings – watched by England manager Gareth Southgate.

Arrizabalaga produced a stunning treble stop from John McGinn, Leon Baily and Danny Ings in the first half before pulling off a spectacular reflex save from a point-blank Ings header on the half-hour.

Mings was again at fault when he conceded the free kick from which Mount doubled Chelsea's lead on 65 minutes.

Chelsea are in fourth place in the Premier League on 19 points, with a Steven Gerrard's Midlanders just a point above the relegation zone with nine points.

