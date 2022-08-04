Premier League 2022/23 predictions: Manchester City or Liverpool for the title?

A Premier League season quite unlike any other gets under way on Friday when Crystal Palace and Arsenal contest the first match at Selhurst Park.

For the first time, the Premier League will take an extended break at the end of the year during the Qatar World Cup, and how clubs handle that six-week gap in the season could prove crucial to achieving their objectives.

Champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool are once again expected to set the pace at the top of the table, while the race for the top four looks poised to be more fiercely contested than ever. Meanwhile, at the other end of the standings, the three promoted clubs - Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest - will be aiming to avoid an immediate drop back into the Championship.

Ahead of the big kick-off, The National's sports desk have provided their predictions for the 2022/23 Premier League season.

Steve Luckings, Deputy Sports Editor

Champions: Liverpool

Liverpool won two trophies last season, but missed out on the two they really wanted, including the Premier League as they trailed Manchester City by a point. Sadio Mane's departure is offset by the sensational form of Luis Diaz, while Darwin Nunez has the perfect physique to lead the Reds on a gruelling assault on the title.

Top four: Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur have transformed under Antonio Conte, and the additions of Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Yves Bissouma make them even more formidable. Probably won't have the legs to outlast Liverpool and City, but can improve on last season's fourth-place finish.

Relegated: Brentford, Leeds, Fulham

Leeds stayed up by the skin of their teeth last term, but have lost their most potent weapon in Raphinha. Fulham are a perennial yo-yo team and I fear Brentford will be found out like Sheffield United were the season before the Bees' promotion.

Top scorer: Harry Kane (Tottenham)

While all the early talk has focussed on who will score the most goals between newcomers Erling Haaland and Nunez, it's easy to overlook other gun players such as Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah. Kane struggled to get going last season but still ended the campaign with 17 league goals as he and Son Heung-min celebrated another 40-goal partnership. Expect roles to be reversed this time around between the Spurs pair.

Surprise package: Fabio Vieira (Arsenal)

While Gabriel Jesus' arrival in North London grabbed most of the headlines, the signing of Fabio Vieira from Porto for an initial €35 million went largely under the radar. An attacking midfielder who will add more spark to a new-look and exciting Gunners front line.

Player of the season: Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

The Belgian playmaker says he is at the perfect club to improve, a statement that should strike fear into the rest of the league. Consistently the best player in the best team.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson lifts the Community Shield after their 3-1 win against Manchester City at the King Power Stadium, Leicester. PA

Jon Turner, Assistant Sports Editor

Champions: Manchester City

Plenty of change at the Etihad this summer but the majority of a sensational squad remains, and with Erling Haaland set to bang in the goals, a third title in four seasons is on the cards.

Top four: Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham

Top four order stays the same, and City and Liverpool will again be comfortably out in front. The battle for third and fourth will be closer and Arsenal should be in the mix, before falling short again.

Relegated: Fulham, Everton, Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest look best equipped of the three promoted clubs to survive, while Everton have lost, and so far failed to replace, Richarlison - their best player and key reason for last season's survival.

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

A fourth Golden Boot in five years incoming for the Egyptian superstar, who will be more focused and fired up than ever after signing his new long-term contract.

Surprise package: Nottingham Forest

A busy summer can work one of two ways for promoted clubs: either the added quality can aid their survival hopes or the wholesale changes lead to disjointed performances. In Forest's case, I'm being optimistic as Steve Cooper proves himself a top class manager, while the signing of Jesse Lingard is a game-changer.

Player of the season: Phil Foden (Manchester City)

When City end up champions, invariably it's Kevin De Bruyne in the mix for individual honours. The Belgian will again be a key player for City, barring any injuries, but this season will see Foden continue his rapid rise towards becoming City's main man.

New signing Jesse Lingard will have an important role to play in Nottingham Forest's Premier League survival. PA

Dominic Hart, Sports Editor

Champions: Liverpool

Erling Haaland will bring goals for Manchester City, but can he really improve a side who have performed so well in recent seasons? There seems to be a steely edge to Liverpool and a determination to topple the champions.

Top four: Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal

No stopping the top two, but Arsenal can gatecrash the party after an impressive pre-season.

Relegated: Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest, Brentford

It's such a tough league for the clubs outside the elite, and the height of ambition is survival. It's a lottery but three have to go.

Top scorer: Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

The striker seems happy to have moved to a club where he will be the main man. Having him firing will be great for his club and Brazil in a World Cup year.

Surprise package: Fulham

Marco Silva has enjoyed - or endured - a chequered career in England with Hull, Watford, Everton and now Fulham. Some of those clubs will not look back with great appreciation at his time in charge for different reasons, but there is something about the Portuguese manager that will give Fulham fans optimism for what promises to be a tough campaign.

Player of the season: Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Amazing that a player of Sterling's ability needed to move clubs to get guaranteed game time. Expect to see him prove a point at his new club.

Gabriel Jesus of Arsenal celebrates with Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka after scoring Arsenal's first goal during the Florida Cup match against Chelsea at Camping World Stadium on July 23, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. Getty

Stuart James, Sports Sub-Editor

Champions: Liverpool

As a litmus test for the season ahead, the Community Shield can often be deceptive but Liverpool's win is an early indication that they have lost none of their hunger. And, while Nunez will slot comfortably into Jurgen Klopp's line-up, the arrival of Haaland at City may change their style of play. It could take a while for the Norwegian to bed in.

Top four: Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United

Still clear daylight between the top two and the chasing pack but Arsenal have bought well in the summer and Erik ten Hag will get more from the talent available at Old Trafford than Ralf Rangnick or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Chelsea are still adjusting to new ownership and, despite good signings in Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, will slip to fifth as they go through a transitional phase.

Relegated: Bournemouth, Fulham, Everton

Scott Parker's side will struggle to score goals while Silva's team will be leaky in defence. Sadly, Everton's 68-year stay in the top flight could come to an end. Richarlison's goals were key to the survival of Frank Lampard's team last season - and the Brazilian has left for Tottenham Hotspur.

Top scorer: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

The Egyptian bagged 23 league goals last season - tying with Tottenham's Son - and it will be nip and tuck between the Liverpool striker and Spurs hotshot Kane for this term's golden boot.

Surprise package: Nottingham Forest

Cooper's side showed they have what it takes to trade blows with the big boys in last season's FA Cup run. They beat Arsenal and Leicester City before being narrowly defeated by Liverpool.

Player of the season: Christian Eriksen (Manchester United)

The Dane has already showed what he can bring to Ten Hag's side in the pre-season friendlies against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano. But, while his vision and range of passing can be the catalyst for a United renaissance, there are still areas that need to be strengthened before the Old Trafford club can challenge Liverpool and Manchester City.