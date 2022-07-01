Richarlison completes £50m move to Tottenham on five-year deal

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Richarlison from Everton subject to a work perrmit, with the Brazilian forward signing a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Richarlison, 25, underwent a medical in Brazil on Thursday after personal terms and a transfer fee between the two clubs had been agreed. It has been reported that the fee is an initial £50 million ($60.6m) plus add-ons.

READ MORE Richarlison set for Tottenham switch after fee agreed with Everton

"We are delighted to announce the signing of Richarlison from Everton, subject to a work permit," Tottenham said in a statement. "The Brazilian international has signed a contract with us until 2027."

Richarlison's arrival continues a busy summer for Tottenham and their manager Antonio Conte, who had already approved the signings of Croatian winger Ivan Perisic, midfielder Yves Bissouma and goalkeeper in Fraser Forster.

Richarlison joined Everton from Watford in 2018 and played a key role in helping the Toffees avoid relegation last season, scoring 10 goals as Frank Lampard's side secured their Premier League status with one game to spare. In all, the Brazil international scored 53 goals in 152 appearances for Everton.

Capped 36 times by Brazil, Richarlison won the 2019 Copa America and the 2020 Olympic gold medal with his country.

His addition to the Tottenham squad will provide further attacking depth and relieve some of the over-reliance on Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.