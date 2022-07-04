Gabriel Jesus completes £45m move to Arsenal from Manchester City

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus has completed his move to Arsenal after signing a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Jesus, 25, had spent five-and-a-half seasons at Manchester City, where he won four Premier League titles, three League Cups, and the 2019 FA Cup, scoring 95 goals and providing 46 assists across 234 appearances in all competitions. The transfer fee is reported to be £45 million ($55.3m).

Jesus was a firm favourite of City manager Pep Guardiola, who described the Brazilian as the best high pressing forward in world football. However, the arrival of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund was set to limit his chances of playing as City's central striker next season, which would have been the final year of his contract.

"It's been a pleasure to play for Manchester City," Jesus said.

"I feel like I am a better player now than when I arrived - and to win 11 trophies has been amazing. My four Premier League titles are particularly special for me.

"I want to thank everyone at City - the manager, my teammates and the fans - for all the support they have given me over the past five-and-a-half years."

Jesus' arrival continues an active summer of recruitment for Arsenal and fills the void in attack left by the departures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - following his January move to Barcelona - and Alexandre Lacazette, who returned to Lyon this summer after his contract expired.

The Brazil international, who has 56 caps for his country, is Arsenal's fourth signing of the off-season following the arrivals of Brazilian midfielder Marquinhos, American goalkeeper Matt Turner, and Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira.

Jesus' move to Arsenal also sees him reunite with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, the pair having worked together during Arteta's stint as Guardiola's assistant at City from 2016-19.

