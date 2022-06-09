Lacazette keen to help Lyon qualify for Europe after returning to club from Arsenal

Alexandre Lacazette said he is determined to help Lyon return to Europe after the French striker rejoined his boyhood club on a three-year deal on Thursday.

Lacazette, 31, will leave Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of the month having spent five years at the Premier League club, scoring 71 goals in 206 appearances in all competitions. The France international had joined the Gunners in 2017 from Lyon, where he played 275 matches and scored 129 goals.

Making his return to the club he joined as a 12-year-old, Lacazette is aiming to help Lyon return to European competition after the club finished eighth in Ligue 1 last season.

“Even without European football to play, the project was more important than anything else,” Lacazette said. “I felt I could be useful in the dressing room and on the pitch, it was the best decision. I want to help the club to return to the top and qualify for Europe.

"It's moving to come back to the stadium, to wear this shirt. I can't wait to meet my teammates and get started."

Lacazette was made Arsenal captain last season but said he is not expected to be named skipper by Lyon, adding: "It's the coach who will decide who will be captain. I don't need the armband to talk in the locker room and help my team."

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said he was delighted to welcome Lacazette back to the club.

"Thank you Alexandre for being with us this morning and for being with us for the next few years," he said. "We wanted to make our speech credible and move from words to actions."

Lyon general manager Vincent Ponsot added: "We want players committed to our project. The arrival of Alex is a first step. We want leaders."

Lacazette’s comeback was announced amid media reports that Foster Gillett, the son of former Liverpool owner George Gillett, has reached an agreement to become Lyon’s majority shareholder.

Gillett was a director at Liverpool during his father’s stint as part-owner with Tom Hicks, after they bought the club in 2007. According to L’Equipe, he has reached an agreement worth €600 million ($640m) with Aulas, who has been running the club since 1987.

Aulas confirmed discussions between potential investors and current shareholders were going on but said there was no guarantee talks will be conclusive.