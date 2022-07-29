Phil Foden backs 'scary' Erling Haaland to deliver goals for Manchester City

Phil Foden has described new teammate Erling Haaland's prowess in front of goal as “scary” and predicted the big striker will be a huge success for Manchester City.

Haaland, 22, moved to the Premier League champions from German side Borussia Dortmund this summer after City triggered the striker's £51 million ($63m) release clause.

The Norwegian scored 86 goals in 89 games for Dortmund and already has 20 strikes in 21 appearances for his country.

His arrival also brought an end to City's hunt to replace their all-time top scorer Sergio Aguero after the Argentine striker moved to Barcelona on a free transfer last year.

Haaland, who has signed a five-year contract with City, showed a glimpse of his goalscoring prowess with a poacher's finish in a 1-0 pre-season win over Bayern Munich earlier this week, just 12 minutes into his debut.

And City attacker Foden has already been impressed with what he has seen so far.

“He's a great addition to the team, makes everyone laugh and is humble which is important when you come to a team,” Foden told Sky Sports, apeaking ahead of Saturday's Community Shield clash with Liverpool. “He's hungry to achieve things with us which can only mean good things.

“In front of goal he's scary. He's coming to a complete different league [with] much faster football, so it might take him a little [time] to get used to, but I'm sure when he's in his flow he's going to be unstoppable.

“He is very similar to Aguero, Haaland's got all types of finishes as well. If we can get him the ball in the right areas he is going to be really important for us this year.”

The need to give Haaland time to adapt was a point manager Guardiola made after the Bayern win. “He scored a goal which is important, these type of goals in front of keeper – always he’s there,” said the Spaniard.

“The first minutes, he needs more rhythm and time but already he had 45 minutes which is good for him. We’ll see how he reacts to the niggles that he had in the previous weeks.

“After we come back we have long weeks to prepare every weekend game. In those two or three weeks we will get the best form.”

Having failed to prise Harry Kane from Tottenham's clutches 12 months ago, Guardiola will be hoping Haaland can emulate his prolific form at Dortmund in the more demanding Premier League.

“As you probably all know, I've been watching a lot of City games for the last years,” Haaland said.

“The last years [they] have been without a striker, so of course I've been seeing myself in these kind of situations. I'm not surprised. The quality is good.”

