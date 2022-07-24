Haaland makes instant impact with winner for Man City against Bayern Munich - in pictures

Erling Haaland needed just 12 minutes to make his mark for Manchester City as the Norwegian striker scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win over Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field on Saturday.

The weather-disrupted friendly in Wisconsin saw two delays due to lightning - one before kickoff and one in the first half - and forced the match to be shortened to 80 minutes. But there was still plenty of time for Haaland, signed this summer for £55 million from Borussia Dortmund, to get on the scoresheet.

City had threatened twice before a close-range strike by Bayern's Serge Gnabry's was disallowed by a narrow offside call in the seventh minute.

Five minutes later Haaland struck. After Riyad Mahrez's free kick was blocked, Kevin De Bruyne managed to get to the ball the ball and slip a pass through for Jack Grealish, who whipped it across for Haaland to connect from close range.

Another round of lightning brought proceedings to a halt, with players leaving the field and the near sellout crowd of 78,128 at the iconic home of the NFL's Green Bay Packers instructed to seek shelter in the concourses.

The start of the match had already been delayed almost 20 minutes because of dangerous weather conditions.

The disruptions didn't dampen the atmosphere for the first professional football match ever held at Lambeau, with a few fans even braving the pounding rain and risk of lighting to remain in their seats during the stoppage.

Play resumed with 27 minutes left to complete a 40-minute first half and Haaland quickly energised City fans in attendance, bursting through behind the Bayern defence, but before he could unleash a shot Dayot Upercampo booted the ball away.

Although Manchester City controlled the pace, Bayern had a great opportunity in the 38th minute when a cross from the right found Alphonso Davies at the far post, but his pass across the goal face didn't quite make it to Gnabry.

A minute later Haaland almost made it 2-0, but his left-footed shot from inside the area was disallowed for offside.

Haaland departed after 40 minutes of action, giving way to newly signed striker Julian Alvarez who nearly doubled the score in the 43rd.

Despite a stream of substitutions in the second half, tension remained high between the Premier League and Bundesliga champions until the end of the truncated contest as Bayern sought in vain for an equaliser.

Both clubs flew home after the match, with Manchester City due to take on Liverpool in the FA Community Shield next Saturday, when Bayern face RB Leipzig in the Super Cup final.

