Gabriel Jesus grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal thrash Sevilla - in pictures

Gabriel Jesus scored a hat-trick as Arsenal thrashed La Liga side Sevilla 6-0 in their latest impressive pre-season display on Saturday.

Arsenal open their Premier League campaign at Crystal Palace next Friday and manager Mikel Arteta will have been delighted by the latest performance after a confident build-up over the last few weeks, including a stunning 4-0 defeat of Chelsea in Florida.

The Gunners were 4-0 ahead within the first 20 minutes, with two goals for Jesus and also a double for Bukayo Saka.

Jesus then completed his treble in the 77th minute to the delight of Gunners fans watching the Emirates Cup encounter, before Eddie Nketiah rounded off the scoring two minutes from time.

Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard has been named Arsenal's new captain ahead of the 2022-23 season, the club announced before the game.

Odegaard, 23, first arrived on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021 and after impressing manager Arteta, the club moved quickly to make that transfer permanent, signing him for around $35.76 million in August last year.

Arsenal have been without a permanent captain since Arteta stripped Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the armband last season, with the Gabon striker eventually moving to Barcelona earlier this year.

His strike partner Alexandre Lacazette took the armband in the second half of last season but the Frenchman lost his place in the starting lineup and has since returned to his former club Olympique Lyonnais.

Odegaard is no stranger to wearing an armband, however, as he has been the captain of the Norway national team since March last year.