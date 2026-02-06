Premier League predictions: Arsenal extend lead at top as Liverpool draw with Man City

Friday: Leeds United v Nottingham Forest (midnight kick-off UAE)

Leeds fell to a 4-0 home battering by Arsenal last weekend which means Daniel Farke's side have won just once in six games, leaving them six points above the relegation zone.

Forest, level on 26 points with Leeds, drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace - after taking a fifth minute lead Morgan Gibbs-White, and have now gone four games without defeat.

Prediction: Leeds 2 Forest 2

Saturday: Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (4.30pm)

United needed a stoppage-time winner from substitute Benjamin Sesko to overcome Fulham 3-2 after conceding two goals in the last 10 minutes. That made it three wins from three matches for interim manager Michael Carrick with the Red Devils maintaining their top-four spot.

A second-half fightback saw Spurs recover from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City but Thomas Frank's side are still without a league win this year.

Prediction: Man United 2 Spurs 1

Bournemouth v Aston Villa (7pm)

Bournemouth have rediscovered some form after going 11 games without a win. Their 2-0 win at Wolves made it 10 points from a possible 12 with the Cherries now up to 12th place.

Villa's home defeat to Brentford was their second loss in three games leaving them one point and one place behind Manchester City in second but eight shy of table-topping Arsenal.

Prediction: Bournemouth 1 Villa 1

Arsenal v Sunderland (7pm)

Arsenal increased their lead at the top to six points thanks to a four-goal demolition of Leeds ending a three-game winless run as they look to win their first title in 22 years.

Sunderland's 3-0 victory over Burnley meant the Black Cats avoided losing for a third game in a row and moved up to eighth in the table.

Prediction: Arsenal 3 Sunderland 0

Burnley v West Ham United (7pm)

Second bottom Burnley's loss at Sunderland on Monday night means the Clarets' dismal run without a league win now stretched to 15 matches and leaves them 11 points from safety.

West Ham lost 3-2 at Chelsea despite taking a two-goal lead against their London rivals which meant the Hammers missed out on what would have been their third win on the spin. The Hammers are third bottom, six points behind 17th-place Forest.

Prediction: Burnley 1 West Ham 2

Fulham v Everton (7pm)

Fulham's fightback from two goals down turned out to be for nothing when they conceded in stoppage time against Man United with the Cottagers dropping down to ninth place.

Everton grabbed a point at home to Brighton courtesy of a 97th-minute goal from Beto, maintaining their fine away record this season - only four teams having secured more than their 18 points on the road. The Toffees are in 10th place, five points behind Merseyside rivals Liverpool who are fifth.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Everton 1

Wolves v Chelsea (7pm)

Relegation bound Wolves' home defeat to Bournemouth means they still have just one league win to their name this season and are 18 points shy of safety.

Chelsea's second-half fightback saw them beat West Ham 3-2 making it three successive league wins for new manager Liam Rosenior. The London club are in fifth place, one point behind Manchester United.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Chelsea 4

Newcastle United v Brentford (9.30pm)

Newcastle have taken just one point from three games and were knocked out of the League Cup by Manchester City midweek. The Magpies have dropped down to 11th spot, six points outside the top six.

Brentford are three points and four places ahead of Newcastle after winning at third-place Villa and avoiding a third successive defeat.

Prediction: Newcastle 2 Brentford 0

Sunday: Brighton v Crystal Palace (6pm)

Brighton have drawn four of their last six games, winning just once, which means they have fallen behind in the race for European spots and are now down in 13th place.

Palace's draw with Forest ended a run of three consecutive defeats but remain without a victory in 12 matches across all competitions.

Prediction: Brighton 1 Palace 1

Liverpool v Manchester City (8.30pm)

Liverpool's 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle was their first league victory of 2026, ending a five-game winless run and are sixth in the table, two points behind Manchester United.

City's title hopes suffered a blow when they blew a two-goal lead at Spurs - making it one win in seven league games - and are now six points behind Arsenal at the top of the table.

Prediction: Liverpool 1 Man City 1