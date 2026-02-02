Tottenham v Man City ratings: Dragusin 4, Solanke 9; Cherki 8, Haaland 6

Manchester City blew a two-goal lead to draw ⁠2-2 at Tottenham ​Hotspur on Sunday with Dominic ​Solanke's double for the ‌hosts handing their North ​London rivals Arsenal a huge Premier League title boost.

Tottenham were comprehensively outplayed in the first half ‌but everything changed after the break and ‍Solanke earned his ‍side a deserved point with an acrobatic ⁠moment of magic.

First-half goals by Rayan Cherki and Antoine Semenyo had City cruising towards a win that would have cut Arsenal's lead back to four points and a listless Tottenham left the field to boos at the interval.

But Solanke poked in from close range early in the second half to revive home hopes and his second in the ⁠70th minute was one ​that will be ‍replayed over and over as he dived forward to ⁠meet ‌Conor Gallagher's cross and conjured a flicked finish ⁠with his heel that looped in over ⁠City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Second-placed City's fourth draw in six league games left them on 47 points, six points behind Arsenal, who won 4-0 at Leeds United on Saturday.

What they said:

Spurs manager Thomas Frank: "I'm extremely happy that we finally got a point out of a big second half. I said it before, this team’s ability to respond to setbacks and show resilience, I think we are growing it bit by bit ... I think that shows everything about the team and what they are building. Very proud of the players.”

City manager Pep Guardiola: “The game was well played ... We would prefer not to have the transition but an emotional issue for the first goal that the referee conceded to Spurs and after that the momentum is difficult to control.”

Tottenham Hotspur ratings

Guglielmo Vicario - 7/10: Italian keeper should have done better with Cherki's opener. Denied the same player a second with a stunning save. Surprisingly quiet second half as City's attacking threat all but disappeared.

Archie Gray - 6/10: Playing at right wing-back due to injury crisis but part of a dismal first-half defensive display. Remarkable turnaround after the break from the entire team.

Cristian Romero - 5/10: Skinned by sublime Cherki skill in first half which almost led to a goal. Captain was hooked at half-time as manager Frank reshuffled his defence from a back three to a flat back four.

Radu Dragusin - 4/10: Should have been far quicker to close down Cherki ahead of City's first goal. Dreadful ball out from the back led to City's second goal.

Joao Palhinha - 6/10: Part of a back three in the opening 45 minutes that never looked comfortable. Made some crunching tackles in the second.

Destiny Udogie - 7/10: Forced a save out of Donnarumma just after half-time with a well-hit strike.

Conor Gallagher - 6/10: Industrious as always in midfield. One wild, ambitious shot from distance that sailed high and wide. Fine interception and cross to set up Solanke's second.

Yves Bissouma - 5/10: Lost possession in central midfield, which lead to City's opener. Booked after the goal for a foul on Haaland.

Randal Kolo Muani - 4/10: Somehow escaped a yellow card for a clumsy late foul on Rodri. Offered very little and was no shock to see him taken off in the second half.

Xavi Simons - 7/10: Constantly being urged by Spurs fans to shoot but reluctant to pull the trigger in the first half. Forced a superb save from Donnarumma as Spurs piled on the pressure at 2-2. Booked for foul on Rodri.

Dominic Solanke - 8/10: Scored the first goal of his career against City just after half-time despite initially given as an own-goal. Wonderful improvised back-heel finish to make it 2-2. Limped off in added time, which will be a concern after an injury-ravaged campaign.

Substitutes:

Pape Matar Sarr (for Romero, 46') - 7/10: Brought some much-needed solidity into Spurs' midfield.

Wilson Odobert (for Bissouma, 68') - 7/10: Almost made it 3-2 but denied by boot of Donnarumma.

Mathys Tel (for Kolo Muani, 68') - 5/10: Little impact.

Jun'ai Byfield (for Solanke, 90') - N/A: Premier League debut for teenager.

Manchester City ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 8/10: Called into serious action for the first time just after the break to tip Udogie's effort over the bar. Busy second half with other vital saves from Odobert and Simons. Got fingertip to Solanke's wonder finish but could not keep it out.

Matheus Nunes - 7/10: Has made right-back spot his own this season and was rock solid again.

Abdukodir Khusanov - 7/10: Uzbekistan defender has been at City a year now and his improvement is clear. Booked for reckless late tackle on Gallagher after 20 minutes.

Marc Guehi - 7/10: January arrival believed he had been fouled by Solanke as the Spurs striker kicked through the back of his leg to score - but the officials felt otherwise.

Nico O'Reilly - 6/10: Failed to deal with Gallagher's surging run down his left flank ahead of Spurs making it 2-2, but still a reliable player for City.

Rodri - 8/10: Quality ball over the top to set up first-half chance for Haaland, but the Norwegian couldn't finish. His passing radar was working at high levels throughout.

Antonie Semenyo - 6/10: Winger saw a shot saved after two minutes but did score just before half-time with a calm finish into the corner, although fluffed his acrobatic celebration. Disappeared after the break.

Rayan Cherki - 8/10: Produced a clinical low finish to put City ahead. French attacker almost made it two with a mazy run past two defenders before seeing goal-bound shot tipped wide.

Bernardo Silva - 7/10: Picked Bissouma's pocket to start the move for City's opening goal. Nice little pass to supply Semenyo for the second. Limped off late on.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 6/10: Algerian defender played Spurs onside ahead of Solanke pulling a goal back for home side. Some surging runs forward but not a huge amount of end product.

Erling Haaland - 6/10: Could and should have made it 2-0 in 18th minute but could only lob the ball just over the bar. Next real chance didn't arrive until the last 10 minutes when a goalmouth scramble ended with the Norwegian's chipped effort being deflected over bar.

Substitutes

Tijjani Reijnders (for Chekri, 70') - 6/10: Had two headed chances but could not hit the target with either

Nico Gonzalez (for Ait-Nouri, 70') - 6/10: Arrived on the pitch moments before Spurs levelled.

Phil Foden (for Silva, 88') - N/A: Had no time to influence the game.

Omar Marmoush (for Rodri, 94') - N/A: Tried to get City a winner but came to nothing.