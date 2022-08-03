Premier League predictions: Liverpool trounce Fulham, Spurs off to a flyer

The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off on Friday with a London derby with Arsenal away to Crystal Palace.

Arsenal have been on a heavy recruitment drive this summer, with Gabriel Jesus the signature signing from Manchester City.

With Alexandre Lacazette gone, manager Mikel Arteta will look to the Brazil striker to fire the goals to take the Gunners back into the top four and Champions League football for the first time since 2017.

Patrick Vieira enjoyed a successful first season in charge of Palace, guiding the Eagles to a 12th-place finish. The Frenchman will hope to build on that this campaign, starting with a win against the club he graced as a player and captain.

Saturday features a stacked card of six games. Last season's runners-up Liverpool get their campaign up and running against Championship winners Fulham in the early kick off (3.30pm UAE).

The Reds already have their hands on a trophy after winning last week's Community Shield match against Manchester City where star signing Darwin Nunez announced his arrival in England by making a goal and scoring in the 3-1 win at Wembley.

The Uruguayan is set to spearhead a fearsome front three that includes Luis Diaz and last season's joint Golden Boot winner Mohamed Salah.

Four matches kick off at 6pm with the other promoted clubs - Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest - at home to Aston Villa and away to Newcastle United respectively. Leeds United welcome Wolves to Elland Road before Chelsea travel to Everton in the 8.30pm match.

Champions Manchester City are in action on Sunday with West Ham United their first opponents in the 7.30pm kick off.

City fans will hope to see more energy from new singing Erling Haaland, who looked lacklustre in the Community Shield defeat to Liverpool in which he completed only seven passes and smashed a gilt-edged chance against the crossbar.

The day's proceedings sees Leicester City lock horns with Brentford (5pm) and Manchester United - in which Erik ten Hag takes charge of a Premier League match for the first time - against Brighton & Hove Albion.

