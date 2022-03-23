Qatar World Cup 2022: How to get tickets when sales reopen

Football fans who missed out on tickets for the 2022 Qatar World Cup the first time round have another chance to attend the tournament when the resale opens on Wednesday afternoon.

Here is everything you need to know about the ticket resale process.

Why are ticket sales reopening?

Applications for 2022 World Cup tickets opened in January and fans had until February 8 to apply. As part of that process, applicants could select from a wide range of tickets and packages but were only required to pay for the tickets they were selected for or those they wanted once the Random Selection draw had taken place. As a result, a number of tickets have gone unclaimed and are therefore available during the second sales period.

When do ticket sales reopen?

The sales period begins on Wednesday, March 23 at 1pm Doha time (2pm UAE) and ends on Sunday, March 29 at 12pm Doha time (1pm UAE).

What are the chances of getting tickets?

Whereas the first round of ticket sales was based on random selection, the second is first come, first serve so applicants are encouraged to log in and apply early. Considering there were 17 million ticket requests and many people were left empty-handed the first time round, demand is expected to be high once again.

The Fifa website provides some idea of availability by using a three-tiered colour system: green for low demand, orange for medium demand, yellow for high demand, and grey for no availability. Granted, most tickets have a yellow symbol but there are a few categories with green and orange labels.

What is the process to get tickets this time?

Unlike the first round when applicants could apply for a range of tickets in the hope of securing at least one set, this time the applications are for specific tickets, and immediate purchase is required. Therefore, all successfully purchased tickets will be confirmed immediately.

To be in contention for World Cup tickets, place an application on the Fifa website as soon as the sales period opens.

What are the ticket prices?

It will depend on which categories are available for which round, but here is the full breakdown on individual match ticket prices:

Group stage: Category 3 tickets - QAR 250 (around $69), Category 2 - QAR 600 (around $165), and Category 1 - QAR 800 (around $220).

Round of 16: Category 3 tickets - QAR 350 (around $96), Category 2 - QAR 750 (around $205), and Category 1 - QAR 1000 (around $275).

Quarter-finals: Category 3 tickets - QAR 750 (around $205), Category 2 - QAR 1050 (around $288), and Category 1 - QAR 1550 (around $425).

Semi-finals: Category 3 tickets - QAR 1300 (around $357), Category 2 - QAR 2400 (around $660), and Category 1 - QAR 3480 (around $955).

Third-place playoff: Category 3 tickets - QAR 750 (around $205), Category 2 - QAR 1100 (around $302), and Category 1 - QAR 1550 (around $425).

Final: Category 3 tickets - QAR 2200 (around $605), Category 2 - QAR 3650 (around $1002), and Category 1 - QAR 5850 (around $1606).

When is the 2022 Qatar World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on November 21 and runs until the final on December 18. There will be 32 national teams competing, divided into eight groups of four based on seeding.

France are the reigning champions having defeated Croatia 4-2 in the 2018 final in Russia.