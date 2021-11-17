Who has qualified for Qatar World Cup 2022? Full list of teams and play-offs

With the World Cup in Qatar just over a year away, Argentina on Tuesday became the 13th team to punch their ticket for the first global finals to be held in the Middle East.

Qatar 2022 will be the last 32-team World Cup before the 2026 World Cup across North America expands to 48 teams.

The tournament takes place from November 21-December 18, 2022.

Allocation of spots

Thirteen spots go to Europe, five to Africa, four-and-a-half go to both Asia and South America, three-and-a-half to North and Central America and the Caribbean, and half to the Oceania region. Those "half" spots earned by teams send them to a pair of intercontinental play-offs for the last two places at Qatar 2022.

Asia (Asian Football Confederation)

Twelve teams advanced to the third round of Asian qualifying, divided into two groups of six teams to play home-and-away round-robin matches. The top two from each group will qualify for the World Cup, and the third-placed teams will advance to the fourth round.

UAE are currently third in Group A, following Tuesday's much-needed win over Lebanon. It was Bert van Marwijk's side's first victory in the third round of qualifying after three draws and two defeats. The UAE sit 10 points behind leaders Iran and eight behind second-placed South Korea.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 UAE forward Ali Mabkhout celebrates after scoring the late winner against Lebanon during the World Cup qualifer in Sidon on Tuesday, November 16

North America, Central America, Caribbean (Concacaf)

Three direct slots and one inter-confederation play-off slot in the final tournament are available for Concacaf teams, now in its third and final round of qualifying.

Canada, United States and Mexico currently occupy the three automatic berths after eight games in the eight-team group with Panama in the play-off spot.

South America (Conmebol)

Five-time world champions Brazil became the first team from South America to book their place in Qatar following a 1-0 win over Colombia on November 11.

Lionel Messi secured a fifth shot at getting his hands on a World Cup after Argentina's stalemate against Brazil on November 16.

The top four teams in the single table advance to the World Cup, while the fifth-place team goes to an intercontinental play-off.

Ecuador and Colombia currently occupy third and fourth spots with Peru fifth in the 10-team group on 17 points.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 21 Brazil's Lucas Paqueta celebrates after scoring against Colombia during the South American qualifier at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 11, 2021. The 1-0 win secured Brazil's qualification to the 2022 World Cup. AFP

Oceania (OFC)

No region's campaign has been more disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic than Oceania's.

Oceania is currently slated to stage the entirety of its qualifying process in March 2022, in Qatar, but it's unclear whether all 11 of Oceania's teams will participate.

New Zealand are the highest-ranked side, and will be favourites to advance to the intercontinental play-off - where they have twice fallen at that particular hurdle, ahead of Solomon Islands, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Fiji, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, American Samoa, Samoa, Tonga and Cook Islands.

Intercontinental play-off

One representative each from Asia, Concacaf, Oceania and South America will play two-legged ties to determine the last two World Cup berths. Those games are slated for June 2022..

Who won't be going to Qatar?

While there are still plenty of places to be decided, there will be plenty of big names that won't be at next year's World Cup.