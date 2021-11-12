Brazil beat Colombia to qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar - in pictures

Brazil beat Colombia 1-0 in Sao Paulo on Thursday to become the first South American team to qualify for Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Lucas Paqueta got the vital goal 72 minutes into the match with a shot that goalkeeper David Ospina got a hand to but could not stop.

Read more Neymar dazzles Brazil teammates in World Cup training - in pictures

Brazil lead the 10-team South American qualifying group with 34 points from 12 games, nine clear of second-placed Argentina.

The top four teams qualify automatically for Qatar 2022 and the fifth-placed side goes into an inter-regional playoff.

The win extended Brazil’s home run in the qualifiers to 11 consecutive victories, a record in the South American region. The game also marked their 10th consecutive home qualifier without conceding a goal, another record.

Sixth-place Uruguay can still total Brazil's 34 points, but face Chile in the last round of qualifying, which makes it mathematically impossible for both of them to overtake the Selecao.

The top four teams in South America earn direct entry to the World Cup.

Also on Thursday, third-place Ecuador beat last-place Venezuela 1-0 with a goal by Piero Hincapié and Chile had a key 1-0 victory at Paraguay thanks to an own goal by Antony Silva after a corner kick.

Peru and Bolivia will face off later Thursday. Uruguay will host Argentina on Friday.