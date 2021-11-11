Neymar dazzles Brazil teammates in World Cup training - in pictures

Brazil superstar Neymar was showing off his tricks as he prepared for the World Cup showdown with Colombia.

The Brazilian squad looked in a relaxed mood as they worked out ahead of the match in Sao Paulo, and the pressure is certainly off as they hold a six-point lead at the top of their qualifying group ahead of Argentina after 11 games.

Neymar can also expect support from Formule One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is in the country for the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend.

The Mercedes driver revealed he hoped to watch his friend in action on Thursday night.

"I'm very much in contact with Neymar, quite often, we were just talking actually earlier today," he said.

"I know he's playing tomorrow, I really want to go and watch the game."

Paris St Germain forward Neymar and Hamilton have hung out on several occasions in the past, with the Brazilian once referring to the Formula One champion as a "brother from another mother".