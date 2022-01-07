Remaining tickets for Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi go on sale

Tickets for next month's Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi have gone on general sale, with organisers describing a “huge demand” during the Visa presale phase.

Tickets for the February 3-12 event were initially made available earlier this month to Visa cardholders, with the tournament featuring among its seven teams European champions Chelsea, Asian counterparts Al Hilal and UAE champions Al Jazira.

The Club World Cup, taking place in the capital for the fifth time, will be played at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium, with tickets starting at Dh20. Organisers said on Friday that tickets would be sold on a “first-come, first-served basis throughout the tournament” and advised fans to monitor FIFA.com/tickets for availability and updates.

The Club World Cup 2021, initially scheduled for Japan last month, opens on February 3 with Jazira taking on Oceania Football Confederation’s nominee, AS Pirae, at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium. The winner will progress to the second round to meet Saudi Arabia’s Hilal on February 6.

African champions Al Ahly face 2021 Concacaf Champions League winners Monterrey in the other second round match, on February 5.

Reigning Uefa Champions League champions Chelsea and 2021 Copa Libertadores winner Palmeiras join at the semi-final stage. Their matches take place on February 8 and 9, with the final at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium on February 12. Tickets for the final range from Dh50 to Dh200.

On Friday, organisers reminded that strict Covid-19 measures will be in place for the tournament. To gain entry to matches, ticketholders must present their Green Pass on the Alhosn app to show their fully vaccinated status and a negative PCR test result valid for no more than 48 hours.

Abu Dhabi hosted the Club World Cup in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018, with Barcelona, Inter Milan and Real Madrid (twice) crowned champions.