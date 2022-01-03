Tickets for Fifa Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi go on sale

Football fans in the UAE can now get their hands on tickets for the Fifa Club World Cup UAE 2021, with Visa cardholders getting a chance to purchase them through an exclusive presale.

Abu Dhabi is set to host the tournament for fifth time, with the postponed 2021 edition to be held from February 3-12. The UAE previously held the Club World Cup in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

Read more Al Jazira could face Al Hilal and then Chelsea in Fifa Club World Cup

Fans can now secure match passes on Fifa's website by using a Visa card, with the offer open until 12pm (UAE time), January 7. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Prices range from Dh20 for a Category 4 ticket, up to Dh200 for a Category 1 ticket for the final. Any remaining tickets will then be sold following the Visa presale.

"As the Fifa Club World Cup approaches fast, it is a great source of pride for the sporting community in the UAE to welcome the world to the global sports capital of Abu Dhabi for such a prestigious event and play host to the continental champions of the world," Mohammed Abdulla Hazzam Al Dhaheri, spokesperson for the Fifa Club World Cup UAE local organising committee, was quoted as saying by WAM.

"This tournament will serve as another great showcase of Abu Dhabi’s ability to host world-class events, while adhering to the highest safety standards to ensure the safety of fans, players, officials and all our guests. Our city has a proven successful track record of hosting major sports events in recent years, while prioritising the highest health and safety standards."

All matches will take place in two stadiums in the capital - Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium and Al Nahyan Stadium.

Calling all VISA cardholders 📣



The exclusive presale window for tickets to the FIFA Club World Cup™ UAE 2021 presented by Alibaba Cloud is now open until January 7 👏



The champions are coming, are you? #CLUBWC

link https://t.co/0OnpuShNiJ pic.twitter.com/tcBGkCGfFa — مجلس أبوظبي الرياضي (@AbuDhabiSC) January 2, 2022

Chelsea have qualified for the Club World Cup as reigning European champions, alongside African counterparts Al Ahly of Egypt, and Oceanic champions Auckland City of New Zealand. Jazira, who won last season’s Arabian Gulf League — the domestic competition which has since been renamed the Adnoc Pro League — will compete at the event for the second time.

Other participating teams include Concacaf champions Monterrey and Conmebol winners Palmeiras.

The tournament was originally to take place in Japan next month, but the Japan Football Association withdrew citing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.