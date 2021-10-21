Fifa Club World Cup: four previous finals in Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Chelsea will be among the big clubs heading to the UAE for the next edition

The National
Oct 21, 2021

Abu Dhabi has staged the Fifa Club World Cup four times before, in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.

The next edition, announced on Wednesday, will feature 2020/21 Uefa Champions League winners Chelsea and five other continental club champions, as well as Al Jazira, the current UAE champions.

READ MORE
FA president Sheikh Rashid hails 'pioneer' UAE after Abu Dhabi named Club World Cup hosts

Jazira, who captured last season’s Arabian Gulf League – the domestic competition has since been renamed the Adnoc Pro League – will contest the event for the second time. The Abu Dhabi club reached the Club World Cup semi-final in their only other appearance, in 2017, where they were defeated 2-1 by eventual winners Real Madrid.

The four previous finals can be seen in the gallery above. To see the next image, just swipe.

Updated: October 21st 2021, 9:20 AM
FootballAbu DhabiZayed Sports CityFifa
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Fifa Club World Cup: four previous finals in Abu Dhabi
An image that illustrates this article Four-year-old footballer scouted by Arsenal
An image that illustrates this article Mohamed Salah proving himself the best in the world at Liverpool
An image that illustrates this article Sheikh Rashid hails 'pioneer' UAE after Abu Dhabi named Club World Cup hosts