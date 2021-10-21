Fifa Club World Cup: four previous finals in Abu Dhabi - in pictures

Abu Dhabi has staged the Fifa Club World Cup four times before, in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018.
The next edition, announced on Wednesday, will feature 2020/21 Uefa Champions League winners Chelsea and five other continental club champions, as well as Al Jazira, the current UAE champions.
Jazira, who captured last season’s Arabian Gulf League – the domestic competition has since been renamed the Adnoc Pro League – will contest the event for the second time. The Abu Dhabi club reached the Club World Cup semi-final in their only other appearance, in 2017, where they were defeated 2-1 by eventual winners Real Madrid.
