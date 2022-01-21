More than 1.2 million tickets requested within 24 hours for 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar

More than 1.2 million tickets for the 2022 Fifa World Cup have reportedly been requested within the first 24 hours of going on sale, with the UAE among the countries registering the highest demand.

The initial batch of tickets for the Qatar tournament went on sale on Wednesday, with Fifa reporting a “huge demand around the world”, citing hosts Qatar as providing the most applications, followed by Argentina, Mexico, USA, UAE, England, India, Saudi Arabia, Brazil and France.

A limited number of tickets were made available to residents and migrant workers in Qatar at a discounted price of $11.

According to Fifa, more than 80,000 tickets have been requested for the opening match, which takes place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 21. The world governing body said more than 140,000 tickets have been requested for the final on December 18 at Lusail Stadium.

The initial sales period for the first World Cup staged in the Middle East runs until February 8. Tickets will not be allocated until the application window closes.

Fifa say that, in cases where the number of tickets applied for exceeds the available ticket inventory for the domestic or international market, tickets will be allocated by a random selection draw process. All applicants, whether successful or not, will be notified by March 8.

This year’s World Cup will be the last tournament featuring 32 teams, with the finals expanded to 48 for 2026. Thus far, 13 teams have been confirmed for Qatar, including the hosts, world champions France, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Spain and England. The draw for the World Cup is set for April 1.